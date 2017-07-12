Arts briefs for the week of July 14

“Gilbert Self Portrait” is among works on display starting Aug. 10 at Adler Graduate School in Richfield. Photo submitted.

Art show looks beyond dementia perceptions

The “I Am Here” art show opens Thursday, Aug. 10, at the Adler Graduate School, 1550 E. 78th St., Richfield. The show celebrates the voices of older adults with chronic conditions such as dementia.

Art by Augustana Open Circle participants will be honored at the event, which runs 10 a.m. to noon. The Augustana Open Circle Choir will perform at 10:45 a.m. and refreshments will be provided.

Participants’ art will be displayed at the school throughout August.

The theme “I Am Here” was chosen to remind everyone that people with dementia or similar conditions remain vigorous participants in society.

“We are all creative throughout our life span,” said Patty Crawford, Augustana Open Circle manager. “Augustana Open Circle’s goal is to offer individuals with dementia or other challenges opportunities for self-expression.”

Augustana Open Circle’s adult day services help people with changing physical, cognitive and social abilities live more fully and enjoy authentic connections with others in structured, nurturing settings. Members develop new friendships and strengthen their abilities to remain vital in the larger community.

Augustana Open Circle has a location in Apple Valley. More information is available at opencircle.org and by calling 952-935-8143.

Bluegrass and Beer at Caponi

Caponi Art Park will host Bluegrass and Beer 6-8:30 p.m. Friday, July 14.

The event will feature music by the Sawtooth Brothers, beer from Urban Growler and food from New Bohemia Wurst + BierHaus.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m., with music starting at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $10 presale and $12 at the door. Admission for children under 12 is free.

Caponi Art Park is at 1220 Diffley Road, Eagan. More information is at

caponiartpark.org.

Kids music at BlueNose

BlueNose Coffee will host Kids Music with Alison Cromie 2-3 p.m. Sunday, July 16. BlueNose is at 20700 Chippendale Ave. W., Farmington. More information is at https://www.facebook.com/Blue

Nosecoffee/.

‘Suessical Jr.’ in Lakeville

Forte Fine Arts Academy presents “Suessical Jr.,” a musical based on the characters from books by Dr. Seuss, 7 p.m. Friday, July 21, and 2 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at Kenwood Trail Middle School, 19455 Kenwood Trail, Lakeville.

Tickets will be available to purchase onsite one hour before the performances. Seating is general admission and doors open a half hour before performances. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children. More information is at fortetheater.org.

Dance workshops at Heartbeat

Heartbeat Performing Arts Center in Apple Valley will offer flamenco and Hawaiian dance workshops July 15 and 16.

Teens/adults: Flamenco, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday; Hawaiian, noon to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Ages 10-12: Flamenco, noon to 2 p.m. Sunday; Hawaiian, 2-4 p.m. Sunday.

All workshops are taught by professional instructors and performers; all skill levels welcome. Each two-hour workshop is $32. Call Heartbeat at 952-432-7833 to reserve a spot in class. Heartbeat is located at 7661 145th St. W., Apple Valley.

Dakota City family fun

Dakota City Heritage Village in Farmington will host a Family and Friends Fun Day at the Village on Friday, July 21.

Attendees will experience life at the turn of the last century. Tours will be provided every half hour from 10 a.m. to noon. The museum will be open to see horse-drawn buggies and farm machinery.

Vintage games will be available for children. They will also see a blacksmith at work in his forge and woodworker working on a project. Visitors are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch to enjoy before or after a tour.

For more information, visit www.dakotacity.org or call 651-460-8050, ext. 3.

Riverwalk Market Fair

Music by local musician Helen Forsythe, fresh local produce, arts and crafts, and the Northfield Public Library Book Bike are featured 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 15, in downtown Northfield’s Bridge Square. For more information, visit www.RiverwalkMarketFair.org.