Business Buzz for the week of July 14

BlueNose participates in community events

BlueNose Coffee will participate in these Farmington events:

July 21, 2-3 p.m., Relay For Life – donation of free iced tea and lemonade.

July 27, 3-6 p.m., Summer Block Party – free food and beverages provided by BlueNose Coffee, Bourbon Butcher and Round Bank. The carnival-themed party also includes games and prizes.

Night to Unite Business Watch Picnic

Apple Valley Business Watch is sponsoring the ninth annual Night to Unite Business Watch Picnic, which will be held 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Kelley Park, 6855 Fortino St.

Apple Valley residents and community members are invited to a picnic lunch at Kelley Park prior to their Night to Unite block parties on Aug. 1. Food from Heavy Metal Grill and Let ’em Have It will be available, along with free Culver’s frozen custard. The first 150 in attendance will receive a free goody bag. Raffle tickets for prizes will be available.

More about Apple Valley Business Watch is at avbizwatch.org.

Credit union expands membership

Prior Lake-based South Metro Federal Credit Union has expanded its field of membership to include two additional counties in Minnesota. Financial services provided by South Metro will now be available to residents who live or work in Hennepin and Carver counties as well as Scott County. Immediate family members of these residents are also eligible for South Metro membership regardless of where they live.

The expansion was approved by the National Credit Union Administration. South Metro’s board of directors approved the expansion in June.

For more information, visit southmet.com.

AV gym hosts open house

C4 Fitness in Apple Valley will host an open house 1-4 p.m. Sunday, July 16. It will feature free giveaways, sample workouts, free food and a bouncy house.

C4 Fitness is located at 5708 Upper 147th St. W., Suite 103, Apple Valley. For more information, visit c-4fitness.com or call 612-234-1759.

Business owner wins award for community involvement

Lakeville Toppers Pizza franchisee Jeff Beck was awarded the Hometown Hero award at the Toppers annual conference in Madison, Wisconsin, in June, for his involvement with Lakeville charities and fundraisers.

“Winning this award means our team achieved our goal, and that was to help people here as much as we possibly could,” Beck said.

In 2016, Beck donated more than 200 pizzas and participated in 20 charity events in the Lakeville area. Beck also donates to every Lakeville high school football program. The walls of his store are covered in high school jerseys and banners. In addition to helping students, he supports school faculty as well.

“We offer area teachers 30 percent off their orders,” Beck says. “The same goes for our firefighters and police officers. We want to take care of the folks who do so much for all of us.”

Toppers Pizza is located on Holyoke Avenue in Lakeville; call 952-683-9599 for information.

AV boutique expands

Mainstream Boutique has expanded its Apple Valley store in the Shops on Galaxie by adding space that formerly housed an antique store. Call 952-423-7469 for more information.

Chuck & Don’s selects nonprofits to spotlight

Chuck & Don’s pet supply store has chosen three Minnesota- and Wisconsin-based nonprofit organizations as the recipients of its annual Raising Awareness fundraiser: Pets Loyal to Vets, Leech Lake Legacy and Midwest Animal Rescue & Services (MARS). In Colorado, the campaign will support the Colorado Rapid Avalanche Deployment (C-RAD).

The Raising Awareness campaign launched in 2013 as a way for Chuck & Don’s to give back to the community while empowering its customers to do the same.

Customers can support the Raising Awareness campaign by rounding up their purchases in-store or making a separate donation between now and July 31.

Chuck & Don’s has stores locally in Eagan, Lakeville, Rosemount and Savage. Visit https://chuckanddons.com/ for more information.

Adams Radio acquires Florida stations

Adams Radio has acquired four stations from Red Hills Broadcasting in Tallahassee, Florida.

The acquisition includes: WHTF-FM, Havana, Florida; WWOF-FM, Tallahassee, Florida; WQTL-FM, Tallahassee, Florida; and WANK–FM, Lafayette, Florida.

This is the fifth market for Lakeville-based Adams Radio Group. Adams owns and operates clusters in Las Cruces, New Mexico; Fort Wayne, Indiana; suburban Chicago (northwest Indiana); and Salisbury-Ocean City, Maryland.