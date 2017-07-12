Business Calendar for the week of July 14

To submit items for the Business Calendar, email: [email protected].

Apple Valley Chamber of Commerce events:

• Tuesday, July 25, 11 a.m., ribbon cutting, Infinity Wealth Alliance, 14800 Galaxie Ave., Suite 104, Apple Valley. Free. Information: Fabiana at [email protected].

Burnsville Chamber of Commerce events:

• Tuesday, July 18, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Women Empowered Luncheon, Innovative Office Solutions, 151 E. Cliff Road, Burnsville. Speaker: Jennifer Smith, founder and CEO of Innovative Office Solutions. Cost: $10 members, $15 nonmembers. Registration required. Information: Tricia Andrews at [email protected].

Dakota County Regional Chamber of Commerce events:

• Tuesday, July 18, 8-9:30 a.m., open house, Xfinity, 3325 Central Park Village Drive, Suite 100, Eagan. Ribbon cutting, 8:30 a.m. Free to attend. RSVP to ensure appropriate accommodations. Information: 651-452-9872 or [email protected].

• Tuesday, July 18, 6-7 p.m., Mendota Heights State of the City Address, Mendota Heights City Hall, 1101 Victoria Curve, Mendota Heights. Information: 651-452-9872 or [email protected].

• Tuesday, July 25, 8-9 a.m., Coffee Break, Acctech LLC, 14555 S. Robert Trail, Suite 202-204, Rosemount. Free to attend. Information: Emily Corson at 651-288-9202 or [email protected].

• Tuesday, July 25, 11:30 a.m., ribbon cutting, Viverant, 3325 Central Park Commons Drive, Eagan. Information: Lori Oelrich at [email protected].

• Wednesday, July 26, 4:30-6 p.m., Emerging Leaders Social, Lone Oak Grill, 3010 Eagandale Place, Eagan. Networking event for emerging leaders under 40. Cost: $20. Information: Kelli Morgen at [email protected].

• Thursday, July 27, 8-9 a.m., Rosemount Business Council, The Rosemount Senior Living at Steeple Center, 14344 Cameo Ave. W., Rosemount. Free to attend, but RSVP required. Information: Vicki Stute at 651-452-9872 or [email protected].

Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce events:

• Friday, July 14, 3 p.m., ribbon cutting, Mowers To Blowers, 21225 Hamburg Ave., Lakeville. Information: Shanen Corlett at 952-469-2020 or [email protected].

• Tuesday, July 18, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., General Membership Luncheon, Holiday Inn, 20800 Kenrick Ave., Lakeville. Speaker: Jay Gubrud. Cost: $25 early bird registration (before July 14), $30 after July 14 and $35 general admission. Information: Amy Green at 952-469-2020 or [email protected].

• Tuesday, July 25, 2-3 p.m., Ambassador anniversary visits. Information: Shanen Corlett at 952-469-2020 or [email protected].

Business Networking International events:

• Leads to Referrals Chapter of BNI meets 7:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Vivo Restaurant, 15435 Founders Lane, Apple Valley. Information: Helen Peterson, 952-412-0265.