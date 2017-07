College news for the week of July 14

Apple Valley

Rochester Community and Technical College, spring dean’s list, Trey Johnson, of Apple Valley.

Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter, spring dean’s list, from Apple Valley – Heather Blahut, Joshua Chatfield, Quinn Crosfield, Elissa Graupmann, Sydney Hedberg, Madeline Jentink, Alex Jeon, Andrew Jeon, Kristi Manning, Davis Petros, Sarah Vanyo.

Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter, spring graduates, from Apple Valley – Joshua Chatfield, B.A., public accounting, magna cum laude; Madeline Jentink, B.A., biochemistry and molecular biology, summa cum laude; Andrew Jeon, B.A., exercise physiology, cum laude; Alex Norderhus, B.A., music; Kaitlin Vanyo, B.A., biochemistry and molecular biology; Sarah Vanyo, B.A., psychological science, cum laude.

Ashland University (Ohio), spring dean’s list, Kara Cousins, of Apple Valley.

Colorado College, Colorado Springs, spring graduates, from Apple Valley – Patrick Jurney, B.A., environmental science, cum laude; Salley Lee, B.A., molecular biology.

Bradley University, Peoria, Illinois, spring dean’s list, Malini Wijesinghe, of Apple Valley.

Minnesota State University Moorhead, spring dean’s list, from Apple Valley – Michael Betsinger, Matthew Kotlan, Taylor Orman, Kali Shaw.

Iowa State University, Ames, spring dean’s list, from Apple Valley – Jake Asmus, Emma Blomquist, Kathryn Burns, Jackson Deneen, Shannon Dewitte, Rachel Ericksen, Jacob Gerlach, Sela Hanson, Daniel Hill, Ryan Hill, Kelsey Holmvik, Alexander King, Breyer Ott, Jackson Scholberg, Matthew Slane, Alexandra Stainbrook, Christopher Tracy, Hailee Tsurusaki.

Burnsville/Eagan

Rochester Community and Technical College, spring dean’s list, from Burnsville – Samuel Judd, Thomas Starkweather; from Eagan – Monique Dove, Joseph Krieger.

University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, spring high honors list, Eli Broman, of Eagan.

University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, spring graduate, Annemarie Schwery, of Eagan, psychology.

University of Sioux Falls, S.D., spring graduate, Eve Skindelien, of Eagan, B.S., nursing.

Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter, spring dean’s list, from Burnsville – Emily Carlson, Nicholas Kowalski, William Missling, Alexa Pearson, Christina Rowe, Gretchen Seewald; from Eagan – William Bragg, Lauren Casey, Hannah Childs, Zachariah Dawson, Zachary Ekstein, Kjorte Harra, Samantha Jagler, Emily Knutson, Sarah Knutson, Emma Lundquist, Sophia Lyseng, Mia Massaro, Ryan Masso, Megan Mullaney, Haley Pesik, Allison Peterson, Natalie Ringold, Gabrielle Rosati, Laura Swenson.

Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter, spring graduates, from Burnsville – Allison Brown, B.A., environmental studies; Bradley Gullikson, B.A., statistics, magna cum laude; Alexa Pearson, B.A., health fitness, biology, cum laude; Mason Wyman, B.A., management; from Eagan – Hannah Childs, B.A., athletic training; Jana Elliott, B.A., athletic training; Brady Kelley, B.A., management; Emily Knutson, B.A., economics, magna cum laude; Ryan Masso, B.A., computer science, management, summa cum laude; Carly Mau, B.A., psychological science; Kristin Podratz, B.A., statistics, cum laude; Natalie Ringold, B.A., elementary education, magna cum laude; Laura Swenson, B.A., public accounting, magna cum laude; Annalise Wolff, B.A., biology, cum laude.

Grove City College (Pennsylvania), spring dean’s list, Kira Hellweg, of Burnsville.

Grove City College (Pennsylvania), spring graduate, Kira Hellweg, of Burnsville, B.A., English.

Northwestern College, Orange City, Iowa, spring dean’s list, Sarah Beaton, of Burnsville.

Kansas State University, Manhattan, spring semester honors, Blake Holman, of Eagan.

Bradley University, Peoria, Illinois, spring dean’s list, from Eagan – Nicholas Green, Lauren Goldberger, Charles Olson.

Minnesota State University Moorhead, spring dean’s list, from Burnsville – Madison Kramer, Jossette Velazquez, Josiah Wimbley; from Eagan – Jason Loher, Austin Orth, Alysha Tse.

Midland University, Fremont, Nebraska, spring graduate, Brett Lindsey, of Eagan, B.A.

Iowa State University, Ames, spring dean’s list, from Burnsville – Dawson Barriuso, Garth Benson, Cally Caviness, Iver Cleveland, Dyllon Dunsworth, Anna Gravrok, Emily Haberlack, Lindsey Hildebrand, Kinsey Kump, Maraya Lawson, Samuel Miller, Zachary Robole, Jared Sheridan, Benjamin Shimota, Larissa Starkweather, Jeanette Van Zomeren, Kathleen Wilcox; from Eagan – Alex-Marie Ablan, Davis Arbogast, Clark Ashland, John Bebel, Luke Bertram, Jack Boike, Lydia Braun, Sophie Buchmayer, Dana Casella, Nathan Chapdelaine, Hayden Cole, Nathan Conroy, Michael Detorre, Sydney Dondlinger, Rachel Dubbink, Callen Duffy, Alyssa Dunn, Scott Fisk, Megan Frisvold, Steven Hasslinger, Alexander Hauser, Rachel Hayes, Lindsey Hildebrand, Kenneth Ho, Joel Holm, Nicholas Holt, Sarah Horak, Anthony Juricko, Sarah Kelly, Trevor Lapoint, Alexander Lev, Daniel Lev, Abby Loew, Alex Lorang, Alina Lu, Lexi Lunde, Hannah Lutz, Emilia Marinkovic, Hogan Marshall, Olivia Minsker, Keith Moss, Scott Moss, Morgan Nafziger, Andrew Nevanen, Jacob Ohlhues, Jacob Perendy, Alexandra Persons, Ben Peters, Elizabeth Petran, Olivia Prestrud, Jhonriel Ramirez, Kelly Rudnicki, Mallory Scallon, Alec Schmidt, Kelly Smith, Eric Stebbing, Madeleine Tritschler, Edward Wagner, Emily Wagner, Charles Wickham, John Wilkin, Brett Wills, Andrew Zellar.

Farmington/Rosemount

Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter, spring dean’s list, from Farmington – Cody Billins, William Ristow, Julia Wenstrom, Jacob Westfield, Nicole Willis; from Rosemount – Torin Anderson, Kari Felland, Rachael Manser, Allison Retterath.

Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter, spring graduates, from Farmington – Elizabeth Adams, B.A., English, psychological science, cum laude; Hannah Merwin, B.A., biology, psychological science; Julia Wenstrom, B.A., communication studies; Katherine Zitzmann, B.A., exercise physiology; from Rosemount – Haley Zweber, B.A., biology, cum laude.

Georgia State University, Atlanta, spring dean’s list, Anjali-Joann Chatlani, of Rosemount.

Grove City College (Pennsylvania), spring dean’s list, Mitchell Newburg, of Farmington.

Grove City College (Pennsylvania), spring graduate, Mitchell Newburg, of Farmington, B.S., mechanical engineering.

Christian Bell, of Farmington, received the following awards from Lawrence University, Appleton, Wisconsin: Polyed Organic Chemistry Award, which recognizes a chemistry major for outstanding achievement in organic chemistry; $1,000 Debbie Roman Prize in Chemistry, which honors a junior or senior whose laboratory performances best exemplifies competence, resourcefulness, efficiency, dedication and goodwill.

Kelly Sather, of Lakeville, received the Margrete Rasmusson Scholarship Award for the 2017-18 academic year at University of North Dakota, Grand Forks.

Colby College, Waterville, Maine, spring graduate, Michael Webber, of Lakeville, B.A., economics.

University of San Diego (California), spring graduate, Claire Tolan, of Rosemount, B.A., biochemistry, magna cum laude.

Minnesota State College Southeast, Red Wing and Winona, spring president’s list, from Rosemount – Hadleigh Haraldson, Sascha Peters.

Minnesota State College Southeast, Red Wing, spring graduate, Sascha Peters, of Rosemount, A.S., nursing.

Minnesota State University Moorhead, spring dean’s list, from Farmington – Zachary Buresh, Lauren Jette, Kassondra Kruckeber; from Rosemount – Katherine Anderson, Amanda Brockman, Jeana Chamberland, Zachariah Lufkin, Maxwell Walter.

Iowa State University, Ames, spring dean’s list, from Farmington – Keith Balke, William Donahoe, David Filip, Anne Gentilini, Nicole Knoepke, Kelly McKnight, Angela Schauer, Jacob Sweetman; from Rosemount – Jacob Campen, Bradley Jackson, Nicholas Jafolla, Tamara Johnson, Aiden Jones, Kurtis McKenzie, Samuel Moeller, Tanner Rons, Anna Zmich.

Lakeville

Rochester Community and Technical College, spring dean’s list, Delaney Miller, of Lakeville.

Baylor University, Waco, Texas, spring dean’s list, from Lakeville – Kallen Babcock, Clarissa Binder, Kyle Binder, Jacqueline Johnson.

Baylor University, Waco, Texas, spring graduates, from Lakeville – Clarissa Binder, B.S., mathematics, summa cum laude; Luke Smith, M.B.A., business administration.

University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, spring honors list, from Lakeville – Eugene Benhart, Sandra Graybill.

University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, spring graduates, from Lakeville – Eugene Benhart, education, elementary education; Sandra Graybill, communication; Cari Illa, nursing.

Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter, spring dean’s list, from Elko New Market – Hayley Breyer, Devyn Wallem; from Lakeville – Kelsey Backer, Brady Balhorn, Cameron Jackson, Ian McKeag, Abby Mullenbach, Erica Power, Melissa Saholt, Elizabeth Saunders.

Gustavus Adolphus College, St. Peter, spring graduates, from Elko New Market – Hayley Breyer, B.A., athletic training, cum laude; from Lakeville – Jonathon Dobias, B.A., computer science; Cameron Jackson, B.A., athletic training, summa cum laude; Ian McKeag, B.A., physics, magna cum laude; Esther Mwangi, B.A., sociology & anthropology.

Quinnipiac University, Hamden, Connecticut, spring graduates, from Lakeville – Mika Nervick, B.A., public relations; Derek Smith, B.S., finance.

Minnesota State College Southeast, Red Wing, spring graduate, Marylynn Mwangi, of Lakeville, A.A., liberal arts and sciences, and A.S., nursing.

Minnesota State University Moorhead, spring dean’s list, from Lakeville – Alison Barkhymer, Andrew Block, Madeline Johnston, Lindsey O’Driscoll, Hailey Thares.

Iowa State University, Ames, spring dean’s list, from Elko New Market – Kevin Draeger, Alexander Sazenski, Jacob Stewart; from Lakeville – Cory Bock, Scott Burger, Hannah Cade, Riley Cuthbert, Taylor Decker, Abby Dolejs, Maxwell Dugan, Jack Erlanson, Jacob Heiller, Lucas Ince, Brandon Johnson, Emma Krell, Benjamin Krynski, Nathan Larkin, Olivia Larson, Jordan Littman, Rachel Miller, Riley Mostaert, Daniel Olson, Michael Ostdiek, Blake Raskovich, Benjamin Rauzi, Rebecca Rehm, Luke Schneeman, Austin Schultz, Austin Tisdell, Michael Wagener, Leah Wagnild.

