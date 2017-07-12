Education briefs for the week of July 14

District 196 population remains stable at just over 153,000

Total population in Independent School District 196 in 2017 is estimated at 153,174 by the state demographer. That represents an increase of 123 more than the demographer’s estimate of 153,051 from one year ago.

The School Board approved the district’s 2017 certified census at its June 26 meeting. The approved census figure is submitted to the state demographer each year and is used to determine tax levies for funding community education programs in the district.

District 196 is the fourth largest school district in Minnesota, with total enrollment of approximately 28,000 students. The district covers approximately 110 square miles and includes all or parts of the cities of Rosemount, Apple Valley, Eagan, Burnsville, Coates, Inver Grove Heights and Lakeville, and Empire and Vermillion townships.

Nearly nine of every 10 school-age children who live in District 196 attend District 196 schools. At 87 percent, District 196 has one of the highest “capture rates” of any school district in the state.

AVHS student wins speech scholarship

Apple Valley High School speech team member Rickey Williams received a $1,000 scholarship as a top finalist in the June 18-23 National Speech and Debate Tournament held in Birmingham, Alabama.

Williams took second place in original oratory. His coaches are Scott Voss and Keiaireyona Brown.

AVHS student Jane Michaelson also was a finalist in original oratory. She placed fifth. Her coach is Scott Voss.

EVCF Picture Perfect fundraiser

The Eastview Community Foundation will hold its annual Picture Perfect fundraising event for the community as part of its efforts to raise funds for scholarships for graduating seniors and grants to the 12 schools in the Eastview community. The event will feature short professional photography sittings and will be held 12:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at Nicollet Commons Park in Burnsville.

“This is a terrific opportunity for families to get high-quality photos done for a very small cost,” said Kalli Matsuhashi, chair of the foundation board. “It isn’t meant to replace the traditional family portrait that many families do, but can be a great chance to do some fun photos of your children or maybe your parents. We’re hoping people will use the event to get great photos of their family at the same time they help the foundation do its important work for our schools.”

For a $50 donation, those who sign up for the event will have a 20-minute “mini-sitting” with a local professional photographer. After the event, each photographer will select a minimum of five of the best photos taken and provide them on a DVD (with the unlimited right to reproduce) about a month after the event.

There are a limited number of slots available. To reserve a sitting, email [email protected] or call Jen at 612-599-3447. More information about EVCF and the Picture Perfect event can be found by visiting the EVCF website, evcf.org.

District 196 Community Education classes

District 196 Community Education will offer the following classes. To register, or for more information, call 651-423-7920 or visit www.district196.org/ce.

Fun with Fashion, ages 5-11, 12:30-2:30 p.m. July 17-20, Falcon Ridge Middle School, $119.

I Heart Art, ages 5-12, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 28, Falcon Ridge Middle School, $75.

Colorful Girls Art Camp, ages 5-11, 10 a.m. to noon July 31-Aug. 3, Falcon Ridge Middle School, $119.

Digital Photography Camp, grades 5-8, 10 a.m. to noon July 17-20, Falcon Ridge Middle School, $89.

Summer Chess Camp, grades 1-6, 9 a.m. to noon July 31-Aug. 4, Falcon Ridge Middle School, $119.

Advanced Jr. Robotics, ages 6-10, 9-11:50 a.m. July 17-20, Black Hawk Middle School, $105.

Youth Tennis Lessons, ages 5-7, 9-9:30 a.m. July 17-20 or July 24-27, Scott Highlands Middle School, $35.

Fencing, grades 2-8 and adults, 9 a.m. to noon July 17-21, Falcon Ridge Middle School, $159.

Emerald Greens Golf Camp Beginners and Intermediate Golfers, ages 5-14, 2:30-4:15 p.m. or 7-8:45 p.m. July 17-20, $99.

Preschool Gymnastics, ages 3-5, 12:15-1 p.m. Tuesdays, July 18-Aug. 8, Rosemount High School, $49.

Skyhawks Mini-Hawk: Soccer, Basketball and T-ball, ages 4-7, 9 a.m. to noon July 17-21, Black Hawk Middle School, $119.

Apple Valley Eagle Girls Basketball Camp, grades K-3, 8-9:30 a.m. July 17-20, Apple Valley High School, free.

Apple Valley Eagle Girls Basketball Camp, grades 4-6, 9:30-11:30 a.m. July 17-20, Apple Valley High School, $60.

Eagan High School Junior Wildcat Gymnastics Camp, grades K-6, 12:30-3 p.m. July 17-20, Eagan High School, $80.

Eastview Lightning Girls Basketball Offensive Skills Camp, grades 4-8, 12:30-3:30 p.m. July 24-26, Eastview High School, $60.

Eastview Lightning Wrestling Camp, grades 1-9, 9 a.m. to noon July 24-27, Eastview High School, $60.

District 196 Boys Lacrosse 3 v 3 Fast Break Camp, grades 3-9, 2:30-4:30 p.m. July 17-20, Rosemount High School, $75.

District 194 receives financial reporting honors

Lakeville Area Public Schools has earned honors for its financing reporting.

The Association of School Business Officials International awarded the district its Certificate of Excellence in financial reporting for the 2016 year for having met or exceeded the program’s high standards for financial reporting and accountability.

“The district is to be commended for its efforts. The Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) is of high quality,” the organization indicated in its comments. The award affirms the school district’s commitment to financial accountability and transparency.

A comprehensive annual financial report is a set of government financial statements comprising a financial report of a state, municipality or school district that complies with the requirements of the Governmental Accounting Standards Board, which created the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles used by state and local governments.

As part of its annual audit process for fiscal year 2016 (which encompassed the 2015-16 school year), Lakeville Area Public Schools adopted the higher level of requirements for reporting financial information as a way to demonstrate the district’s commitment to fiscal responsibility, said Michael Baumann, superintendent of Lakeville Area Public Schools.

“The ASBO Certificate of Excellence is the ‘Gold Standard’ for financial reporting in school districts,” Baumann said. “This tells our community that our district is credible and committed to fiscal integrity. This can aid the district in achieving an ever-higher bond rating from credit evaluations by clearly disclosing all required information. The community values the district’s transparency and knowing we are highly credible and detailed in our financial work exceeding the standard as we share financial information above and beyond what Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) requires is very important to this administration.”

Go to http://isd194.org/about/departments-services/business-services/budget-and-finance/ to learn more about the district’s financial health, adopted budget for 2017-18 and previous years and other financial information about Lakeville Area Public Schools.

Students win speech scholarships

Two Lakeville North speech students received scholarships as top finalists in the June 18-23 National Speech and Debate Tournament held in Birmingham, Alabama.

Senior Olivia Shoemaker received a $500 scholarship for taking second place in international extemporaneous speaking. Her coaches are Yatesh Singh and Elizabeth Vieira.

Sophomore Andrea Schiefelbein received a $250 scholarship for placing third in informative speaking. Her coaches are Jennifer Baese, Meg S. Krekeler and Yatesh Singh.

District 194 School Board

Following is the agenda for the 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, special meeting of the District 194 School Board at Crystal Lake Education Center.

1. Preliminary Actions

a. Call to Order

b. Roll Call and Board Introductions

2. Discussions

a. Review of Springsted Survey

b. Determination of Referendum Direction

c. Discussion of Polling Sites for Referendum

3. Adjournment