Faith briefs for the week of July 14

Garage sale at St. John’s

St. John’s Lutheran Church, 20165 Heath Ave., Lakeville, will hold its Epic Sale July 13-15.

Sale hours are 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 13; 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 14; 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 15 (bag sale, $5 per bag or three bags for $10).

For more information, call 952-469-4916 or visit sjlcl.org.

Orphan choir returns to AV church

The Matsiko World Orphan Choir will perform at the 10 a.m. worship service Sunday, July 16, at Spirit of Life Presbyterian Church, 14401 Pilot Knob Road, Apple Valley. All are welcome.

The Matsiko choir is currently made up of 27 of the poorest orphaned and at-risk children from Nepal, India, Liberia and Peru. Their ages range from 5 to 16. The children, with their 11 adult leaders and teachers, will stay in the homes of Spirit of Life families from July 13-18, as the choir will also perform at other venues in the Twin Cities area.

For further information on Matsiko’s visit to Spirit of Life, call 952-423-2212. For further information on Spirit of Life Presbyterian Church, visit www.spiritoflifeav.org.

Community block party and champions night

Calvary Church in New Prague is sponsoring the fifth annual Community Block Party & Night of Champions 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at Memorial Park in New Prague.

Champions Night will feature former Viking defensive back Anthony Bass, former Gopher All-American and Baltimore Raven Ron Johnson II, former Minnesota state champion and Gopher wrestler Nate Thomas, and three local high school athletes. All will share some of their life story, and what it means to be a true champion.

The free family event includes door prizes, carnival games, live band, inflatables for all ages, PS4 arcade tent, face painting, free snacks and catered food, and meet and greet with the athletes.

For more information, visit www.calvarychurchmn.com or call 952-222-7987.