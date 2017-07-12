Family Calendar for the week of July 14

To submit items for the Family Calendar, email: [email protected].

Friday, July 14

Friday Night Flicks on the Bricks – “A Dog’s Purpose,” rated PG, 7:30 p.m. seating, dusk showtime, Nicollet Commons Park in the Heart of the City, 12600 Nicollet Ave. Free.

Monday, July 17

Legal Assistance of Dakota County, 1-4 p.m., Galaxie Library, 14955 Galaxie Ave., Apple Valley. Receive a free 30-minute consultation from a volunteer attorney regarding family law matters such as domestic abuse, custody, child support or visitation. Call 952-891-7135 for more information and to schedule an appointment.

Tuesday, July 18

Consumer law clinic, 1-4 p.m., Galaxie Library, 14955 Galaxie Ave., Apple Valley. Get help with consumer law matters such as debt collection, garnishment, credit issues, foreclosures, contracts and conciliation court with a free 30-minute consultation from a volunteer attorney. This clinic is a joint program of Legal Assistance of Dakota County, the Dakota County Family Court and the Dakota County Law Library. Call 952-431-3200 for more information and to schedule an appointment.

Wednesday, July 19

Storytime in the Park, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Lake Julia Park, 5105 187th St. W., Farmington. Theme: What’s for Lunch. Free.

Eagan Market Fest – The Art Experience, 4-8 p.m., Eagan Festival Grounds at Central Park, 1501 Central Parkway. Farmers market, entertainment by Marv Gohman & Friends. Information: www.cityofeagan.com/marketfest or 651-675-5500.

Thursday, July 20

Wiggle, Jiggle and Jam, 10 a.m. at Central Park amphitheater, 2893 145th St., Rosemount. Part of the Summer Music in the Park series. Bring a blanket or lawn chair for seating. Free. Call 651-322-6020 and select option 6 to check for cancellation due to inclement weather.

Thursday Rockin’ Readers, 11:15 a.m. at Nicollet Commons Park, 12600 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville. Books are geared toward elementary and preschool children. Readers: Ken Essay, principal, Harriet Bishop Elementary, and Stephanie Corbey, retiring individualized student services director. Free.

Sticks and Tones will perform at noon for the Thursday Rockin’ Lunch Hour concert at Nicollet Commons Park, 12600 Nicollet Ave., Burnsville. Free.

Trinity Care Center 50th anniversary celebration, 3:30-7 p.m., 3410 213th St. W., Farmington. Free street tacos, ice cream, live music, bouncy house and balloon artist. Open to the public.

Ongoing

Eagan parkrun, a free weekly timed 5K run, 9 a.m. Saturdays at Thomas Lake Park, 4350 Thomas Lake Road, Eagan. Rain or shine. To get a time recorded and stored online, register at www.parkrun.us/register and bring your barcode with you. Information: www.parkrun.us/eagan.

Emotions Anonymous, 7:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays at SouthCross Community Church, 1800 E. County Road 42 (at Summit Oak Drive), Apple Valley. EA is a 12-step program for those seeking emotional health. All are welcome. Information: http://www.emotionsanonymous.org/out-of-the-darkness-walks.

Recovery International, 3 p.m. Tuesdays at Mary, Mother of the Church (Room 9), 3333 Cliff Road, Burnsville. Park in lower lot. Self-help group for depression, anxiety, fears, panic attacks, anger and more. Information: Rita at 952-890-7623 or www.recoveryinternational.org.

Al-Anon Finding Hope Beginners Group, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturdays at Mary, Mother of the Church, 3333 Cliff Road, Burnsville. Troubled by someone’s drinking? Al-Anon can help. More information: al-anon-alateen-msp.org.

Horse Day Camp, July 17-20 and Aug. 7-10, Golden Ridge Stables, 8315 190th St. W., Lakeville. “Hands and seat on” day camp for ages 8-13 learning how to safely work with a horse on the ground and riding. Indoor facility. Games, learning activities, and crafts. More is at www.GoldenRidgeStables.com, 952-469-4640.

Reunions

Lakeville High School Class of 1992, 25th reunion, July 22 at The Chart House. Information: www.lakevillehighschool1992.myevent.com. Questions: [email protected].

Blood drives

The American Red Cross will hold the following blood drives. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment or for more information.

• July 15, 10:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., Burnhaven Library, 1101 W. County Road 42, Burnsville.

• July 17, 12-5 p.m., Best Western Premier Nicollet Inn, 14201 Nicollet Ave. S., Burnsville.

• July 17, 12-6 p.m., American Legion, 12375 Princeton Ave., Savage.

• July 18, 12-6 p.m., Ecumen Seasons, 15359 Founders Lane, Apple Valley.

• July 18, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Culver’s, 17800 Kenwood Trail, Lakeville.

• July 19, 1-7 p.m., Church of St. Michael, 22120 Denmark Ave., Farmington.

• July 21, 1-7 p.m., Bowlero Lakeville, 11129 162nd St. W., Lakeville.

• July 21, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Valmont Industries, 20805 Eaton Ave., Farmington.

• July 22, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Walgreens, 15034 Shannon Parkway, Rosemount.

• July 22, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Culver’s, 3445 O’Leary Lane, Eagan.

Memorial Blood Centers will hold the following blood drives. Call 1-888-GIVE-BLD (1-888-448-3253) or visit mbc.org to make an appointment or for more information.

• July 18, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Argosy University, 1515 Central Parkway, Eagan.

• July 19, 2:30-6:30 p.m., Life Time Fitness, 1565 Thomas Center Drive, Eagan.