Seniors news for the week of July 14

Ready for retirement?

Ecumen Centennial House in Apple Valley will host “Are YOU Ready for Retirement?” 4-5 p.m. Wednesday, July 26. Attendees will receive information on financial planning and health-care directives.

Amy Nielsen, a financial associate with Thrivent Financial, will be the speaker. Refreshments will be provided.

Space is limited at this free event. RSVP to [email protected] or 952-542-5687. Ecumen Centennial House is located at 14625 Pennock Ave., Apple Valley.

Apple Valley seniors

The Apple Valley Senior Center, 14601 Hayes Road, is home to the following activities, which are organized and run by the Apple Valley Seniors and Apple Valley Parks and Recreation. The facility is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For information, call 952-953-2345 or go to www.cityofapplevalley.org.

Monday, July 17 – Int. Line Dancing, 9:30 a.m.; Morning Stretch, 10 a.m.; Pool, noon; Bridge, 12:30 p.m.; Happy Stitchers, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, July 18 – Quilting Bees, 9 a.m.; Bike Group, 9 a.m.; Tuesday Painters, 9:30 a.m.; Indoor Picnic Lunch, 11:30 a.m.; Pool, noon; Cribbage, noon; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Hand & Foot Cards, 1 p.m.; Table Tennis, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, July 19 – Defensive Driving, 8:30 a.m.; Donated Bread, 9 a.m.; Fun Folks on Spokes, 9 a.m.; Yoga, 9:45 a.m.; Morning Stretch, 10 a.m.; Men’s Bowling at Apple Place Bowl, noon; Pool, noon; Dominoes, 1 p.m.; Mahjong, 1 p.m.

Thursday, July 20 – Beg. Line Dancing, 9:15 a.m.; Int. Line Dancing, 10 a.m.; FMSC, 11:30 a.m.; Insurance Counseling, noon; Pool, noon; Duplicate Bridge, 12:30 p.m.; Recreated Cards, 1 p.m.; Table Tennis, 1 p.m.; 500, 1 p.m.; Color & Chat, 1:30 p.m.

Friday, July 21 – Men’s Breakfast, 8:30 a.m.; Women’s Breakfast, 8:30 a.m.; Fun Folks on Spokes, 9 a.m.; Discover Group, 10 a.m.; Morning Stretch, 10 a.m.; Women’s Pool, 11 a.m.; Men’s Bowling at Apple Place Bowl, noon; Members Bingo, 12:30 p.m.

Nature walk in Burnsville

Burnsville Recreation offers seniors ages 62-plus the Wildflower & Wildlife Nature Walk, 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 20, at Sunset Pond, 3350 W. Burnsville Parkway.

The walk is free. Participants are asked to wear comfortable shoes and can expect to travel one mile on an asphalt trail. Binoculars are encouraged.

Registration deadline is Monday, July 17. Register by phone at 952-895-4500, online at www.burnsville.org/recreation (click “Online Registration”), or in person at Burnsville City Hall’s Recreation Office, 100 Civic Center Parkway, Burnsville.

Summer movie in Burnsville

Burnsville Recreation will present Senior Summer Movie Day 1-3 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at Burnsville City Hall, 100 Civic Center Parkway, Burnsville.

Adults 62-plus can beat the heat, enjoy some treats and learn how to waste less eats during this screening of “Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story.”

Attendees will learn how to save money and waste less food. Popcorn and ice cream will be provided. All participants will also take home an “Eat Me First” bin for the refrigerator.

Registration deadline is Friday, July 21. Register by phone at 952-895-4500, online at www.burnsville.org/recreation (click “Online Registration”), or in person at Burnsville City Hall’s Recreation Office, 100 Civic Center Parkway, Burnsville.

Burnsville seniors

The Burnsville Senior Center is located in the Diamondhead Education Center at 200 W. Burnsville Parkway. Call 952-707-4120 for information about the following senior events.

Monday, July 17 – Sunrise Stretch, 8:30 a.m.; Cribbage, 9:30 a.m.; Balance/Brains, 10:15 a.m.; Mobility, 11:15 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:45 p.m.; Defensive Driving Class, 1 p.m.; Coffee Talk – Should I Go, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, July 18 – Balance/Brains, 10:15 a.m.; Scrabble, 10:30 a.m.; Mobility, 11:15 a.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 12:30 p.m.; Defensive Driving Class, 1 p.m.; Line Dancing.

Wednesday, July 19 – Woodcarvers, 8 a.m.; Sunrise Stretch, 8:30 a.m.; Cribbage, 9:30 a.m.; DARTS CC, 10 a.m.; Chair Tai Chi, 11 a.m.; 500, 12:45 p.m.; Belle Luncheon, 1 p.m.; Wednesday in the Park, 7 p.m.

Thursday, July 20 – Foot Clinic, 9 a.m.; Health Insurance Council, 9 a.m.; Belle Scrappers, 9:30 a.m.; Crafters, 10 a.m.; Balance/Brains, 10:15 a.m.; Mobility, 11:15 a.m.; Defensive Driving Refresher, noon; Wood Carving, 6 p.m.

Friday, July 21 – Sunrise Stretch, 8:30 a.m.; Painting, 9 a.m.; Hand & Foot, 12:15 p.m. Deadline: Llamas.

Eagan seniors

The Eagan Parks and Recreation Department offers programs for seniors in the Lone Oak Room at the Eagan Community Center, 1501 Central Parkway. Call 651-675-5500 for more information.

Monday, July 17 – Mahjong, 9 a.m.; Zumba (Oasis), 9 a.m.; F&Fab, 10 a.m.; FFL (Oasis), 11 a.m.

Tuesday, July 18 – Quilting, 9:30 a.m.; Euchre/500, 12:45 p.m.

Wednesday, July 19 – Coffee & Discussion Group, 9 a.m.; Hand & Foot, 12:45 p.m.

Thursday, July 20 – Dominoes, 9 a.m.; Bridge, 12:45 p.m.

Friday, July 21 – Drop In Time, 9:30-11:30 a.m.; Zumba (Oasis), 10:15 a.m.; S/B/Yoga (Oasis), 11:10 a.m.; Bingo, 1 p.m.

Rosemount seniors

The following activities are sponsored by the Rosemount Parks and Recreation Department and the Rosemount Area Seniors. For more information, call the Rosemount Parks and Recreation Department at 651-322-6000.

Monday, July 17 – Bridge, 9 a.m.; Bone Builders, 9:30 a.m.; 500, 1 p.m.

Tuesday, July 18 – Coffee at Cub, 8 a.m.; Owatonna Tour, 8:15 a.m.; Bid Euchre, 9 a.m.; Craft Club, 1 p.m.; Easy Tai Chi, 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 19 – Advisory Board Meeting, 9 a.m.; New Member Social, 10 a.m.; Canasta, 10 a.m.; Quilting Club, 1 p.m.; Hand & Foot, 1 p.m.; Musical Jam, 1 p.m.; Matter of Balance, 1 p.m.; Yoga, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 20 – Cribbage, 9 a.m.; Bone Builders, 9:30 a.m.; Pinochle, 1 p.m.; Yoga, 1 p.m.

Friday, July 21 – Euchre, 9 a.m.; 500 Tourney, 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 22 – Euchre Tourney, 7 p.m.

The Rosemount Area Seniors are located in the Steeple Center, 14375 S. Robert Trail. Check monitors and room schedules at the facility for activity locations.

Lakeville resident a finalist for fitness award

Lakeville resident Terry Werner has been selected as one of the top 10 finalists for the 2017 SilverSneakers Richard L. Swanson Inspiration Award, honoring older adults for their dedication to fitness and overall well-being.

Werner began attending SilverSneakers with his wife and continues to be an engaged member of the program even after she passed away. As a benefit through his insurance provider, UCARE, SilverSneakers has allowed him to remain socially active as he champions a group of members who meet at a coffee shop across the street from his gym, Anytime Fitness.

When the movements get too quick, Werner breaks into dance and has earned the nickname “Dancing Terry” by classmates. Exercise is what keeps Werner in shape, and his positive attitude is an inspiration for everyone around him.

The national award winner will be selected by a public vote July 3-14 at SilverSneakers.com/SwansonAward. Lakeville residents are encouraged to go online and vote for Werner’s inspiring story.

Lakeville seniors

All Lakeville Area Active Adults events are held at Lakeville Heritage Center, 20110 Holyoke Ave. Call 952-985-4620 for information.

Monday, July 17 – Yoga, 8:15 a.m.; Computer Tutoring, 9 a.m.; Knitting Class, 9:30 a.m.; Interval Walking, 9:30 a.m.; Wii Bowling, 10 a.m.; Day Old Bread, 10:15 a.m.; Silver Sneakers Flex Fitness 1, 11 a.m.; Silver Sneakers Flex Fitness 2, noon; Texas Hold ’em & Mahjong, 1 p.m.; Spanish Beginners Class, 1 p.m.; Spanish Intermediates Class, 2 p.m. Deadline: State Capitol Tour.

Tuesday, July 18 – Owatonna Trip, 8:45 a.m.; Pickleball, 9 a.m.; Dominoes & Poker, 9 a.m.; Day Old Bread, 10:15 a.m.; Party Bridge, noon; Ping Pong, 12:30 p.m.; Bingo, 1 p.m.; Billiards, 1 p.m.

Wednesday, July 19 – Men’s Golf, 8 a.m.; Health Angels Biking, 8:15 a.m.; Beginners Line Dancing, 8:30 a.m.; Poker & Hearts, 9 a.m.; Line Dancing, 9 a.m. to noon; Casual Golf Women, 10 a.m.; iPhone 1-on-1 Assistance, 10 a.m.; Day Old Bread, 10:15 a.m.; Silver Sneakers Flex Fitness 1, 11 a.m.; Pinochle, noon; Facebook – Introduction, 1 p.m.; Cardio & Strength, 5:30 p.m.; Pickleball, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 20 – Day Old Bread, 10:15 a.m.; Red Hat Chorus, 10:30 a.m.; Silver Sneakers Flex Fitness 1, 11 a.m.; Silver Sneakers Flex Fitness 2, noon; Euchre, Hand & Foot, noon; Quilting Group, 1 p.m.; Tai Chi, 1:30 p.m.; Red Hat Chorus at Trinity Terrace, 2 p.m.; Zumba Gold, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, July 21 – Yoga, 8:15 a.m.; Pickleball, 9 a.m.; Poker, 9 a.m.; 500 Cards, 10 a.m.; Day Old Bread, 10:15 a.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 12:30 p.m.; Social Painting, 1 p.m.