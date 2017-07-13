‘Club 210’ play staged at a 50-year high school reunion

Apple Valley resident Denis LaComb’s work to be performed in Rosemount

Denis J. LaComb

Fifty-year class reunions can be significant milestones in a person’s life.

They can cause anticipation, uncertainty and fear of “reliving” one’s past. That’s the premise for a new play entitled “Club 210” written by Apple Valley playwright and author, Denis J. LaComb.

Its title comes from a high school homeroom that plays a prominent role in the storyline.

Room 210 is the homeroom where a small group of alumni gather during a 50-year school reunion. Back in high school this loose confederation of students called themselves Club 210 in honor of their homeroom and the high jinxs that occurred there. These old classmates haven’t seen one another in over 50 years … and so the fun begins.

Tension, anticipation and past animosities fill the room along with unrequited love and humor. It’s romance, mischief and a doobie or two. After 50 years with those kids, what else would you expect?

Last year LaComb’s first play “Riot at Sage Corner” was presented by the Second Act Players, a branch of the Rosemount Area Arts Council. It was a huge success with two sold out performances. LaComb hopes this year’s play performed Aug. 11 and 12 at the Steeple Center in Rosemount will do the same.

The play has an ensemble cast of eight actors and four supporting roles. It will also include two original songs written for the play and a cover song. The new songs were written by songwriter Susan Friedline who has been writing music most of her life and played in various local rock bands from 1995 through 2015.

LaComb said expects his latest play to sell out very quickly.

The fastest and easiest way to get tickets, is through rosemountarts.com which has a link to Brown Paper Bag Tickets.

“We’re doing a heavy email campaign back to those wonderful folks who went to my first play,’ LaComb said. “I think they’re going to like this one too and won’t be disappointed.”

Besides promoting his latest play, LaComb is working hard at marketing his latest novel — “Follow the Cobbler.”

It’s a suspense thriller that takes its protagonists around the world chasing after an elusive character called the Cobbler.

LaComb is also working on the final draft of another play entitled “The Last Sentinel.” Its storyline centers on four elderly women living in a nursing home and feeling the challenges of growing old.

“It’s actually a comedy disguised as a tell-all about old age. At least that’s how I see it,” LaComb said.

“Club 210” is another production of the Second Act Players.

Two years ago, the RAAC launched the Second Act Players senior theater group for those 50 and over.

“I think because of the aging of society, groups like this are very important,” said John Loch, RAAC member and chairman of the Second Act Players. “They say that a 60- or 70-year-old is not like that in previous generations. We are living healthier and we want to be involved. It can give people that purpose — a reason to get up in the morning.”

While there are many groups for seniors in Dakota County, Loch said their research couldn’t find any other senior theater group in the area.

“We think there are a lot of people out there who were in high school drama and they remember that was kind of fun,” Loch said. “We are aiming at those people.”

He said one way to build potential cast members is to host a recurring meeting when people will gradually progress from script reading, to character development, to action and dialogue presentations and finally to memorizing lines for a rehearsal.

The council set Second Act Players annual dues for membership at $25 for individuals and $35 for couples. These memberships are separate from RAAC memberships.

Second Act memberships allow people to earn a discount on upcoming theater workshops.

For more information, go online to RosemountArts.com or contact Loch at 952-255-8545.