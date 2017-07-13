Encouraged by Eagan Art Works’ effort

To the editor:

The proposed new Art Works art center is exciting for Eagan. Teenagers working on creative projects, semi-retired people learning to be working artists and people of all ages discovering the emerging maker movement. I drive to Minneapolis or St. Paul to experience spaces like the Hack Factory, the Hamms pop-up Market, Fire Arts Center as well as other creative spaces. I love to save the gas and have a neighborhood space. These creative spaces are a community asset that improve quality of life and encourage families to move into the area. People can get more information about the project Art Works Eagan’s website.

Laura Hedlund

Eagan