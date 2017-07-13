Fundamental differences

To the editor:

Republicans believe in social Darwinism. Democrats believe in social conscience.

Republicans believe in social Darwinism: you won’t survive if you can’t do it yourself. Too bad for the poor. Too bad for the disabled. Too bad for the sick. Too bad for seniors. Health care is for those who can afford it, and society has no duty to provide health care for all.

Democrats believe in social conscience: education, health care, employment. Democrats believe in social safety nets: Social Security for seniors and disabled. Health care for all including veterans. “We all do better when we all do better.”

If your attitude is “my neighbor be damned,” you are Republican. If your attitude is “my neighbor is my brother/sister,” you are Democrat.

Do you vote your principles?

Ron Goldser

Eagan