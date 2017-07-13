Leprechaun Days schedule of events grows

Three events added since last week

Leprechaun Days 2016

Inside this edition of the July 13 edition of the Dakota County Tribune and select Sun Thisweek editions is a special section devoted to Rosemount Leprechaun Days.

It includes a schedule of events that went to press July 6. Since that time three events have be added, and there are updates to other events.

The Sunday, July 30, Team Ortho Duathlon, which is a bike and running race for adults, has added a Kids Duathlon.

The little ones will get motoring at Dakota County Technical College at 10 a.m.

Participants will get a colorful bike jersey when they use the discount code kidsDU on registration page at http://www.minnesotadu.com/register.html.

People can support the Rosemount girls hockey program by scoring some Von Hanson’s meat during a raffle at Carbone’s Pizza in downtown Rosemount.

Two meat raffles will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 22, and Saturday, July 29.

The cost is $1 per draw.

In a new twist to the Saturday, July 22, Run for the Gold, Rosemount police officer Cassie Witt will run 4 miles in full uniform while raising money for the Ben Kopp Memorial Ride under the banner of Cops for Kopp.

Rosemount High School graduate Cpl. Benjamin S. Kopp was a U.S. Army Ranger who saved six fellow Rangers during a firefight with the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2009. He sustained injuries from the firefight that he wasn’t able to recover from, and he died eight days later.

To donate to the effort, go online to gofundme.com/cops-for-kopp.

Nickie Carrigan Fitness is holding a series of free workout events during Leprechaun Days.

While there is no cost to participate, there are limited slots available and people should register for each workout at www.nickiecarriganfitness.com or emailing [email protected].

Parade, Wet ’n’ Wild

Three of the biggest changes to note for this year include having the Grand Day Parade route run only on 145th Street from Shannon Parkway to Cameo Avenue.

The change in the route allows for more room for spectators along the stretch between Shannon Parkway and Chili/Chippendale.

Wet ’n’ Wild Day, traditionally held at Jaycee Park, has been canceled for this year due to construction work on Shannon Parkway.

Another traditional Jaycee Park event, the Blarney Stone Hunt, has been moved to Erickson Park this year.

More about all of these changes is inside the special section and at http://sunthisweek.com/tag/Leprechaun-Days-2017.

Contact Tad Johnson at [email protected] or at twitter.com/editorTJ.