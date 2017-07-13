Local teens to perform under the Big Top

Vikings, Valkyries, gods and a quest to find Thor’s hammer and save the universe

Alexa Johnson practices for an upcoming performance by Circus Juventas. Photo submitted

The thrill of performing for a crowd of people is not for everyone.

But for Eagan’s Morgan Frantes, it’s the best part about being in the circus.

“It’s really cool to know that all those people had so much fun watching you,” she said. “It’s very fun to be able to be in character and costume and put on a show that people really enjoy watching.”

Frantes has been in Circus Juventas for four years, and will be performing in its summer show, entitled “Nordrsaga,” along with Apple Valley native Alexa Johnson.

“I play two characters in the summer show — a Midgardian, and one of the dishonorable dead,” Frantes said.

Johnson, who has been performing with Circus Juventas for five years, will be performing in multiple acts, including the cloud swing and wall trampoline.

Being in the summer show isn’t all fun and games.

For Frantes, it also holds a strong sense of commitment.

“If you are in the summer show, there’s a lot of long practices most nights of the week, and lots of shows in a short period of time,” she said. “It can get pretty long.”

She said the work is worth it in the end.

“It’s worth the time commitment, and worth all the effort because the results are amazing,” Frantes said. “I’m so lucky to be a part of such a great place.”

Frantes and Johnson can be seen performing in “Nordrsaga,” a swirling, high-flying adventure through the Nine Realms of Norse legend, July 28 through Aug. 13, under the Big Top at 1270 Montreal Ave., St. Paul.

The story is told through the cirque nouveau style combining artistic storytelling with physical feats in the tradition of Cirque du Soleil. The show features Circus Juventas’ most advanced circus performers in a professionally staged large-scale theatrical production.

“The epic nature of Norse legend was an ideal canvas for us to showcase our highest caliber circus feats that will leave the audience holding their breath in amazement,” said Elizabeth “Betty” Butler, Circus Juventas co-founder and artistic director.

Tickets range from $17.50 to $40 VIP seats. Family four packs of tickets are available for Saturday matinees. For complete details and to order tickets visit www.ticketworks.com, 612-343-3390, or by calling the Circus Juventas Box Office, 651-699-8229.

More information is available at www.circusjuventas.org.