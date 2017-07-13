New Leprechaun Days events include the sporting kind

Bingo to benefit football, plus there’s a hoops tourney for adults

There are several new events being organized as part of Rosemount Leprechaun Days, which has grown to include more than 60 activities, the most for the annual summer festival on record.

“We are very excited to welcome the new events,” said committee president Steve Ball. “The additions show that Leprechaun Days is something that groups, businesses and organizations want to and should be involved in since it can benefit them in so many ways.”

Among the new events are a two-sport race, a basketball tournament for adults, lacrosse tournaments, role-playing card contests and a wrench hunt.

“We like the variety of events that people bring each year,” Ball said. “There seems to be something for people to do each day that’s different from the day before.”

Team Ortho Duathlon pits athletes against the clock as they run and bike their way to the finish line at Dakota County Technical College.

The event is a chip-timed multi-sport race that includes a 3.1-mile run and a 16.8-mile bike ride for the duathlon.

All participants receive a 2017 Minnesota Du full-zip bike jersey.

Other options to the solo Duathlon are a Duathlon Relay (two- or three-person), Fun Du, Fun Du Relay (two- or three-person), Kids Duathlon, 5K run (chip-timed), 5K run (untimed).

Costs to participate range from $59.99 to $34.99.

Preregister at http://www.minnesotadu.com/register.html.

The action will be geared toward indoor fun during Purse Bingo at Shenanigan’s Pub 12 noon to 3 p.m. July 22.

The Rosemount Football Boosters in cooperation with pub will offer Coach purses among the prizes for winning one of its 10 games.

Players must be 18 or older and should plan on getting there right at the start, so they have a chance to win first and get the Coach bag or clutch they really crave.

While the event may seem geared toward women, Shannon Robertson of Shenanigan’s notes that a man who wins a bag and gives it to his wife, daughter or girlfriend will be a “real rock star.”

To play, participants will pay $20 to play all 10 games. There is a limited number of packets, which can be purchased ahead of time at the pub.

Funds raised during the event will benefit Rosemount football; the boosters hold a gambling license at the pub.

“We are really looking forward to it,” Robertson said. “We are really looking forward to getting more people in here during the day in addition having all of the late night people.”

Robertson said the pub plans on having some food available during the event, but haven’t put together the final menu yet.

Another kind of indoor fun will happen on both Fridays of Leprechaun Days (July 21 and 28) at Legacy Games.

The game shop will host two Magic card game tournaments that invites players of all ages and skill levels.

“Unlike other stores that have a very competitive scene and are intimidating to newer players, our store has a very casual vibe to it,” said Daniel Edeen.

He said the draft format of the game is accommodating to newer players because one builds a deck through the draft as cards are not needed at the start.

Magic is a role playing game that has characters like wizards using potions and magic to battle each other.

It is one of the most popular role-playing card games in the world.

“People are encouraged to come check it out and watch, even if they don’t want to play,” Edeen said.

Lacrosse is a growing sport in Rosemount and around the state, and during Leprechaun Days players and spectators have three chances to be part of the action.

Rosemount Youth Lacrosse is organizing three-on-three boys and four-on-four girls tournaments for youths in different divisions along with an open co-ed adult division.

Both tourneys start at 4 p.m. July 26 and 27, respectively, at the Rosemount High School hilltop field on the south side of Irish Dome.

Prizes will be awarded to each division champion.

Sign up at http://www.rosemountyouthlacrosse.com/4v4.

If that wasn’t enough lacrosse action for folks, the Rosemount High School Boys Lacrosse Alumni Game will be at 6 p.m. July 28 at Flint Hills Athletic Complex.

The game will feature alumni versus current high school players. Spectators can try their hand at chuck-a-ball (ladder golf) at halftime.

More information is at http://www.rosemountlacrosse.com.

Leprechaun Days has featured basketball tournaments in the past for youths, but this year the 3-on-3 Adult Basketball Tournament is slated July 25 in the Rosemount High School main gym.

Three games are guaranteed.

Teams should be registered by July 17 at www.rosemountbasketball.com.

In another new event, people can win a free T-shirt at U Pull R Parts if they find a Golden Wrench in the salvage yard during Golden Wrench Day on both July 22 and 30.

Nickie Carrigan Fitness has held workout events in the past during Leprechaun Days, but this year the fitness center is hosting a series of workouts at its facility in downtown Rosemount. See the schedule for details.