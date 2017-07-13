People are speaking up

To the editor:

NASA states: “Multiple studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals show that 97 percent or more of actively publishing climate scientists agree: Climate-warming trends over the past century are extremely likely due to human activities. In addition, most of the leading scientific organizations worldwide have issued public statements endorsing this position.”

Jerry Ewing calls that a “trope” in his letter “Repetition” and references a contradictory “declaration by 31,000 scientists.” This Oregon Petition, “has been criticized for its lack of verification, with pranksters successfully submitting the names of Charles Darwin, a member of the Spice Girls and characters from Star Wars” (Wikipedia). He repeats President Donald Trump’s claims as proof the claims are true (assuming the initial point). In eight letters over the past two years, Ewing has repeatedly claimed 1) everything happening is natural, 2) computer models are the only proof, 3) solutions are not possible, 4) are too expensive, 5) can only change the outcome by .018, .02, .05, .01 to .25, .20 degrees.

The likely number at the end of this century is .9 C difference between 3.3 C with the Paris Accord and 4.2 C (7.5 F) without (Climate Central). Will our grandchildren survive to the year 2100? It gets worse after that.

Imagine if oceans and temperatures “naturally” rose 10 feet and 20 degrees since the time of Christ. Effects that dramatic would be taught to every schoolchild if it was true, but it’s not. The truth is, scientists in disciplines from astrophysics to zoology for more than a century have collected tens of thousands of lines of evidence that show our environment was very stable for 10,000 years, but is now changing at an increasing rate. Should we be trying to slow that down, or pressing the throttle harder? Every degree of warming costs more than the previous (Richard Alley). Solutions create millions of additional jobs while freeing us from enslavement by fossil-fuel moguls. Sustainable energy will be cheaper in the long run, save quadrillions in damage to our environment and human life, and will bring wonderful innovations to daily life, if we just let it.

Bill Middlecamp

Apple Valley