Plans for a second hotel in Cedar Grove underway

New hotel would be built next to Home2

Photo submitted

The Eagan City Council reviewed a concept plan for a new hotel in the Cedar Grove district. One of the brands developers are considering is Fairfield Inn and Suites. The photo was part of the concept plan viewed by Eagan City Council members.

A second hotel in the Cedar Grove district near Twin Cities Premium Outlets in Eagan is in the planning stages.

The Eagan City Council reviewed a concept plan for a new lodging option just south of the outlet mall next to a Home2 Suites by Hilton, which is currently under construction.

The concept includes a four-story, 109-unit hotel similar to the quality of Home2, but caters more to clientele staying one-to-three nights as opposed to Home2, which caters more to longer stays.

The new hotel would include a complementary breakfast, pool and fitness center, and everything else that one would expect from an upscale hotel catering to business professionals and families, Jay Bhakta, of JR Hospitality who spoke in representation of the developers during the meeting.

He said they haven’t settled on a brand yet, but Bhakta said one of the brands they’re considering is Fairfield Inn and Suites.

“It’s still in the concept phase,” Bhakta said. “We’ll work with city staff. We’ll work with the architect and ultimately the brand we choose for this, we’ll refine this to make it the most attractive for the area.”

The same team is building both the new hotel and the Home2.

“(Home2) is well under construction,” Bhakta said. “We’re just starting framing the second the second floor. We’re (hoping to open in spring), but I’m pushing our contractors to be open for a special event (Super Bowl) in February that will be pretty nice for all hotels in Minneapolis.”

The driveway access is shared with the Home2 Suites and parking is accommodated within the Cedar Grove parking ramp.

A public hearing for the project was scheduled July 18.