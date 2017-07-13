Rosemount residents come home during burglary, suspects charged

wo Minneapolis men were charged with felonies in Dakota County District Court on Monday after Rosemount residents came home to unexpected house guests July 6.

After running errands early in the afternoon, the residents entered their home and heard footsteps upstairs.

When they saw a male exit their home, a homeowner chased a suspect only to watch the male enter a vehicle parked about a block away and speed off.

The homeowner provided a description of the vehicle to the Rosemount Police Department, which arrested Keshawn Dashea Jones, 21, and Jimmy Marvell Allen, 23. They were taken into custody near Highway 52 and County Road 42.

According to the criminal complaint, officers observed that screen doors were cut at the residence and items were scatted throughout the house. The homeowners said their son’s computer tablet was missing along with some coins stored in the bedroom.

The officers located the tablet and coins in possession of Jones.

Jones denied any knowledge of a burglary or tablet.

When officers competed the booking procedure, a conversation between Allen and Jones in their cell was captured and recorded. Jones informed Allen they found the “merchandise that was downstairs, the tablet.”

They both face a maximum penalty of 20 years in jail and a $35,000 fine for the charge of first-degree burglary (occupied dwelling).

In a Facebook post, the Rosemount Police Department thanked the homeowner “who was able to give a description of the suspect vehicle; this led to a safe and successful resolution.

“If you witness crime, please do not hesitate to immediately call ‘911’ and relay those details (i.e. license plate #, make/model/color, etc.); you are the eyes and ears to help us keep the community safe.”