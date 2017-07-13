Suspects charged in booze stealing break-in at golf course

Two Eagan men were charged with felony third-degree burglary for allegedly stealing alcohol from an Eagan golf course after closing hours last month.

The Eagan Police Department responded to an alarm at a golf course at approximately midnight June 27 when they found Todd Matthew Price, 20, and Kevin Charles Clough, 20, exiting the clubhouse while carrying multiple bottles of alcohol, according to the criminal complaint.

After they were both handcuffed, Clough said that they had been driving around Eagan and decided to explore the golf course.

After entering the clubhouse, the pair located the bar and started grabbing bottles.

They are both facing a maximum penalty of five years in jail and a $10,000 fine.