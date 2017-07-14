Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 191

INVITATION FOR QUOTATIONS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that written, sealed quotations will be received by Burnsville School District, until 10:00 am. (SST), August 11th, 2017 for the purchase of HP EliteDesk 800 G3 Small Form Factors. On the above date and time, authorized persons of Strategic Source and Burnsville School District will publicly open the quotations received and read aloud the names of interested parties submitting quotations, the dollar amount of their quotation and other pertinent data. This meeting will be held in the offices of ISD 191 located at 200 West Burnsville Parkway Burnsville, Minnesota 55337.

Quotations must be received by U.S. mail or delivered in person, on or before the above date and time, in a sealed envelope clearly marked Burnsville HP EliteDesk 800 to:

Doug Johnson

ISD 191

200 West Burnsville Parkway

Burnsville, MN 55337

Quotations received after the due date and time will be rejected. The School District reserves the right to reject any and all quotations and waive irregularities therein and further, reserves the right to award the contract to the lowest responsible bid that is in the best interest of Burnsville School District.

Questions regarding the RFQ and Specifications will be accepted until August 4th, at 4:30 p.m. A response to all questions received, will be provided to all interested parties by August 8th, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. via email.

General information and specifications may be obtained by contacting Kitty Zaic, StrategicSource, ([email protected] ).

Dana Chou

Director Client Services

StrategicSource

Published in the

Burnsville-Eagan Sun Thisweek

July 14, 21, 2017

710219

http://sunthisweek.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/23/2017/07/710219-1.pdf