Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF ASSESSMENT LIEN FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION

THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has been made in the terms and conditions of the Declaration of Woodview Home Owners Association, (hereinafter the Declaration) recorded in the office of the County Recorder of Dakota County, Minnesota on April 19, 2007, as Document No. 2510878, which covers the following property:

Legal Description: Lot 52, Block 1, Wood Park Plat Eleven, CIC No. 318

Property Address: 747 Evergreen Drive, Burnsville, MN 55337

PID: 02-84810-01-052

THAT pursuant to said Declaration, there is claimed to be due and owing as of June 23, 2017, from Brent S. Johnson and Jennifer R. Lutz (Johnson), title holders, to Woodview Home Owners Association, a Minnesota non-profit corporation, the amount of $9,804.00, for assessments, late fees and collection costs, plus additional assessments and other amounts that may have accrued since the date of this notice, including the costs of collection and foreclosure;

THAT prior to the commencement of this foreclosure proceeding, Lienor complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said lien, or any part thereof;

THAT the owners have not been released from their financial obligation to pay said amount;

THAT pursuant to Minn. Stat. 515B.3-116 and/or the Declaration, said debt creates a lien upon said premises in favor of Woodview Home Owners Association, as evidenced by a lien statement dated September 23, 2015, and recorded on October 21, 2015, in the office of the Dakota County Recorder as Document No. 3096250;

THAT pursuant to the power of sale granted by the owners in taking title to the premises subject to said Declaration, said lien will be foreclosed by the sale of said property by the sheriff of said County at the Dakota County Sheriffs Office, 1580 Highway 55, in the City of Hastings, County of Dakota, Minnesota on August 30, 3017, at 10 a.m., at public auction to the highest bidder, for cash, to pay the amount then due for said assessments, together with the costs of foreclosure, including attorneys fees as allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by the unit owners, their personal representatives or assigns is six (6) months from the date of said sale.

DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: The date on or before which the owner must vacate the property if the account is not brought current or the property redeemed under Minn. Stat. 580.23 is February 28, 2018. If the foregoing date is a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, then the date to vacate is the next business day at 11:59 p.m.

REDEMPTION NOTICE

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE OWNER, THE OWNERS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: June 23, 2017

WOODVIEW HOME OWNERS ASSOCIATION,

Lienor

By /s/ Thomas P. Carlson

Thomas P. Carlson (024871X)

Carlson & Associates, Ltd.

1052 Centerville Circle

Vadnais Heights, MN 55127

(651) 287-8640

ATTORNEY FOR WOODVIEW HOME OWNERS ASSOCIATION

