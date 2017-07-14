Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF APPLE VALLEY

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

FOR A PROPOSED BUSINESS SUBSIDY

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Apple Valley Economic Development Authority will hold a public hearing at the Apple Valley Municipal Center, 7100 – 147th Street W., on July 27, 2017, at 6:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as possible, to consider a business subsidy pursuant to Minnesota Statutes Sections 116J.993 to 116J.995. The proposed business subsidy is for OneTwoOne Development, LLC, a Minnesota limited liability company (the Beneficiary), for the purposes of creating construction jobs through the development of a mixed-use senior cooperative housing, retail and office project and to create new jobs in Apple Valley, located on the southeast corner of Galaxie Ave. and 153rd Street West at 7070 – 153rd Street West. Specific terms of the proposed business subsidy are detailed in a draft business subsidy agreement between Apple Valley Economic Development Authority and the Beneficiary, a copy of which is available for review at the Apple Valley Municipal Center, Community Development Department.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that all interested parties will be given an opportunity to be heard at the time and place of the public hearing.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that if you are a resident or owner of taxable property in the City of Apple Valley, you may file a written complaint with the Apple Valley Economic Development Authority if the Apple Valley Economic Development Authority fails to comply with Minnesota Statutes Sections 116J.993 to 116J.995, and that no action may be filed against the Apple Valley Economic Development Authority for the failure to comply with the statutes unless a written complaint is filed.

DATED this 11th day of July, 2017.

/s/ Pamela J. Gackstetter Pamela J. Gackstetter

City Clerk

Published in the

Apple Valley Sun Thisweek

July 14, 2017

710560