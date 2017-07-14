Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BURNSVILLE PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC HEARING

A Public Hearing will be held on July 24, 2017, at 6:30 p.m. or as soon thereafter as possible by the Burnsville Planning Commission, 100 Civic Center Parkway, in the Council Chambers on the application of Eden Baptist Church for a Planned Unit Development Amendment to build a 4,000 square foot pavilion located at 1313 Highway 13 East.

The application will be scheduled for the next appropriate City Council meeting following the Planning Commission meeting.

All persons desiring to speak on this application are encouraged to attend. For more information concerning this request, please contact Planner Regina Dean (952) 895-4453 at the City of Burnsville.

Regina Dean

On Behalf of the Chair of the Burnsville Planning Commission

Published in the

Burnsville-Eagan Sun Thisweek

July 14, 21, 2017

710405