Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BURNSVILLE PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC HEARING

A Public Hearing will be held on July 24, 2017, at 6:30 p.m. or as soon thereafter as possible by the Burnsville Planning Commission, 100 Civic Center Parkway, in the Council Chambers on the application of Mosaic Crop Nutrition LLC, for a Preliminary and Final Plat of a one lot industrial subdivision of CARGILL EAST and Variance for existing structures and CUP to allow work within the MN River flood plain to upgrade the existing levee to meet Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) requirements at 3860 Cliff Road West.

The application will be scheduled for the next appropriate City Council meeting following the Planning Commission meeting.

All persons desiring to speak on this application are encouraged to attend. For more information concerning this request, please contact Planner Deb Garross (952) 895-4446 at the City of Burnsville.

Deb Garross

On Behalf of the Chair of the Burnsville Planning Commission

Published in the

Burnsville-Eagan Sun Thisweek

July 14, 21, 2017

710412