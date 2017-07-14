Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF EAGAN

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
DATE/LOCATION OF HEARING: Advisory Planning Commission Meeting: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at 6:30 pm, City Hall Council Chambers, 3830 Pilot Knob Rd
DEVELOPMENT/ APPLICANT: Country Inn & Suites/Jeff Schuler
LOCATION/LEGAL DESCRIPTION:
3035 Holiday Lane, Lot 3, Block 1, Oakview Cener and Lot 1, Block 1, Oakview Center 2nd Addition
REQUEST(S):
Planned Development
A Planned Development Amendment to allow 55 additional hotel rooms, a new conference space and future restaurant.
File Number:
12-PA-10-06-17
QUESTIONS: Call the Planning Department at (651) 675-5685 or contact Sarah Thomas, the Planner at (651) 675-5696 or [email protected] with the above information:
CITY OF EAGAN
Christina M. Scipioni – City Clerk
Published in the
Burnsville-Eagan Sun Thisweek
July 14, 2017
710613