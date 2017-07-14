Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF EAGAN

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
PROPOSED CODE CHANGE: An Ordinance Amendment to Section 11.60 regarding on-sale alcohol & restaurant regulations Neighborhood Business District.
WHEN: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at 6:30 pm
WHERE: Advisory Planning Commission Meeting, City Hall Council Chambers, 3830 Pilot Knob Rd
ANY QUESTIONS: Call the Planning Department at (651) 675-5685 or contact Mary Granley, the Planner at (651) 675-5690 or [email protected] with the following information:
DEVELOPMENT on-sale alcohol & restaurant regulations in NB
CASE #: 01-OR-02-07-17
CITY OF EAGAN
Christina Scipioni – City Clerk
Published in the
Burnsville-Eagan Sun Thisweek
July 14, 2017
710616