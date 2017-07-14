Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF EAGAN

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

PROPOSED CODE CHANGE: An Ordinance Amendment to Section 11.60 regarding on-sale alcohol & restaurant regulations Neighborhood Business District.

WHEN: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at 6:30 pm

WHERE: Advisory Planning Commission Meeting, City Hall Council Chambers, 3830 Pilot Knob Rd

ANY QUESTIONS: Call the Planning Department at (651) 675-5685 or contact Mary Granley, the Planner at (651) 675-5690 or [email protected] with the following information:

DEVELOPMENT on-sale alcohol & restaurant regulations in NB

CASE #: 01-OR-02-07-17

CITY OF EAGAN

Christina Scipioni – City Clerk

Published in the

Burnsville-Eagan Sun Thisweek

July 14, 2017

710616