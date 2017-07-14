Public Notices – PUBLIC NOTICE

DRAFT 2035 LONG-TERM COMPREHENSIVE PLAN

AIRLAKE AIRPORT

Public Comment Period Open

The Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) has prepared a draft version of the 2035 Long-Term Comprehensive Plan (LTCP) for Airlake Airport. The purpose of the LTCP is to identify facility needs at Airlake Airport through 2035. The public is invited to review this document and provide written comments to the MAC.

Airlake Airport is located in Dakota County, within the borders of Eureka Township and abutting the southern border of the City of Lakeville. A small portion of the airport lies within the City of Lakeville boundary. The Draft 2035 LTCP recommends that the runway at Airlake Airport (Runway 12-30) be extended to a length of 4,850 feet from its current length of 4,099 feet. Unlike previous plans, the recommended concept in this update does not require the relocation of Cedar Avenue (County Road 23) on the east side of the airport. It does, however, consider the relocation of a section of 225th Street (a township road) to a new intersection with Cedar Avenue in order to accommodate the runway changes.

Copies of the Draft LTCP document will be available for distribution, and for viewing on the MACs website, beginning Monday, July 17, 2017. Written comments will be accepted until Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at 5:00 PM CDT.

https://metroairports.org/General-Aviation/Airports/Airlake.aspx

A printed copy of the document will be available for review at the following locations: MAC General Office building, 6040 28th Avenue South, Minneapolis; Lakeville City Hall, 20195 Holyoke Avenue, Lakeville; Eureka Township Town Hall, 25043 Cedar Avenue South, Lakeville; Heritage Library, 20085 Heritage Drive, Lakeville; and at Airlake Airport (MAC Office), 8140 220th Street West, Lakeville. Requests for a paper copy can be sent to the email address below.

The public is also invited to attend informational meetings to learn more about the proposed improvements included in the Draft LTCP. See below for the times and locations:

Wednesday, August 9, 2017

6:00 to 8:00 PM

Lakeville City Council Chambers

20195 Holyoke Avenue

Lakeville, MN 55044

Thursday, August 10, 2017

6:00 to 8:00 PM

Eureka Township Town Hall

25043 Cedar Avenue South

Lakeville, MN 55044

The meetings will include a 6:30 p.m. presentation by MAC staff, as well as opportunities to ask questions and talk directly with staff.

Written comments can be submitted via email by sending them to [email protected] , or by physically mailing them to Neil Ralston, MAC Airport Development, 6040 28th Avenue South, Minneapolis MN 55450.

