Burnsville recognized for environmental sustainability efforts

The city of Burnsville was once again recognized as a Minnesota GreenStep City, receiving a “Step 5” award in the Minnesota GreenStep Cities program at the League of Minnesota Cities annual conference June 15.

“This recognition shows community members and other cities across Minnesota that the city of Burnsville is taking great steps in the direction of energy and resource conservation and innovation,” said Sue Bast, Burnsville environmental specialist.

Minnesota GreenStep Cities is a challenge, assistance, and recognition program. As one of 113 participating cities and tribal nations, Burnsville is helping to lead the way in sustainability across the state of Minnesota.

The city has worked to implement best practices in order to fulfill sustainability goals. Actions that are taken within the program focus on cost savings, energy use reduction, resource conservation and the encouragement of civic innovation.

“This award is a great achievement for Burnsville,” said Burnsville Mayor Elizabeth Kautz. “By being part of the program, Burnsville and our peers are helping to make Minnesota more resilient for the future while also helping our cities thrive economically.”

More about the program is at www.MnGreenStep.org.