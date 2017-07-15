Night to Unite registration in Apple Valley

Apple Valley residents must register their Aug. 1 Night to Unite party before July 30 to have a visit from the fire or police department. Registration information is at www.cityofapplevalley.org/police.

The first 100 parties to register will receive a $10 Target gift card in their coordinator pack. Packs can be picked up the week of July 25-28. The police lobby is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will have evening hours 4:30-8 p.m. on July 25 and 27.

For more information or questions, contact Pam Walter at 952-953-2706 or [email protected].