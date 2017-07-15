Nominate neighborhood for buckthorn pickup in Burnsville

Burnsville neighborhoods have until Monday, July 31, to apply for the city to pick up and dispose of buckthorn for free.

Neighborhoods must apply and be approved to qualify for free pickup. A minimum of three homeowners must participate to be eligible. Pickup options may also be available for individual properties with large lots. Apply online at www.burnsville.org/nominate.

Buckthorn is an invasive species that can quickly overtake the necessary light, water and nutrients that native woodland plants need to survive. Unlike native plants, buckthorn has no natural insect or animal predators to keep it under control.

For more information on buckthorn, visit www.burnsville.org/buckthorn or call the city’s natural resources division at 952-895-4543.