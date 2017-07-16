Burnsville holds public budget meetings

The 2018 budget process is underway in Burnsville. The city will hold a number of public meetings to discuss the tax levy, services and priorities.

Meetings on the 2018 budget (dates subject to change):

Tuesday, Aug. 15: Discuss possible level for the maximum property tax levy.

Tuesday, Sept. 5: Adoption of the maximum property tax levy.

Mid-October: Video “Budget Open House” available online.

Tuesday, Oct. 24: Department presentations.

Tuesday, Nov. 14: General Fund and Property Tax Fund discussion.

Tuesday, Nov. 28: Capital and Enterprise Fund discussion.

Tuesday, Dec. 5: Consider adoption of the 2018 budget.

All City Council meetings begin at 6:30 p.m., are cablecast live and replayed on Burnsville Civic Television Channel 16/HD 859 (for cable subscribers) and streamed online at www.burnsville.tv/live.

Residents are encouraged to participate by attending meetings, or offering questions/comments to city staff at www.burnsville.org/budget.