Burnsville holds public budget meetings

The 2018 budget process is underway in Burnsville. The city will hold a number of public meetings to discuss the tax levy, services and priorities.
Meetings on the 2018 budget (dates subject to change):
Tuesday, Aug. 15: Discuss possible level for the maximum property tax levy.
Tuesday, Sept. 5: Adoption of the maximum property tax levy.
Mid-October: Video “Budget Open House” available online.
Tuesday, Oct. 24: Department presentations.
Tuesday, Nov. 14: General Fund and Property Tax Fund discussion.
Tuesday, Nov. 28: Capital and Enterprise Fund discussion.
Tuesday, Dec. 5: Consider adoption of the 2018 budget.
All City Council meetings begin at 6:30 p.m., are cablecast live and replayed on Burnsville Civic Television Channel 16/HD 859 (for cable subscribers) and streamed online at www.burnsville.tv/live.
Residents are encouraged to participate by attending meetings, or offering questions/comments to city staff at www.burnsville.org/budget.