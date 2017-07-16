Eagan Rotary installs new leader

Gary Huusko, outgoing Eagan Rotary president, hands over the charter to incoming club president, Jodi Hassing. Photo submitted.

Eagan Rotary Club recently celebrated its 30th Charter Banquet where outgoing President Gary Huusko installed Jodi Hassing as the new club president, special awards were given to Judy Vicars as Eagan Rotarian of the Year, and Jeffrey Larson as Rotary International’s Major Donor of the Year.

“I am excited to help lead such an outstanding group of community-minded people. I look forward to continuing the developing partnerships between the Eagan Rotary Club and Artworks Eagan, our other great community organizations, and our Panama Chicken Coop project,” said Hassing.

Vicars, Rotarian of the year, designs and produces all the printed materials for the club’s weekly meetings and events.

Larson received the donor award for his “individual contributions to international understanding and peace to make a difference in the lives of others.”

With 100 percent of the members contributing, $23,500 was collected for the Eagan Rotary Foundation. Eleven Rotarians received the Rotary Foundation’s Paul Harris Award and several were at the Charter Banquet to honor individuals whose lives reflect Rotary values. Awards were given to Patrick Geagan, former police chief and mayor of Eagan, by John Curlee; Tyler Huusko, by his father Gary Huusko; Brandon Herrera, by his grandfather Tom Egan; Bruce and Jennifer Baldwin, stepson and daughter, by Tom Wilson; Raissa Hanson, by her father Mark Hanson; Heidi Larson by her father-in-law Jeffrey Larson; and separately Tom Hedges, Don Hoeft, Sherri Rohlf, Tammy Phillippi and Leif Hagen. Each award represents a $1,000 contribution to the Eagan Rotary Foundation.

Rotary of Eagan was founded in 1987 and is affiliated with Rotary International. The club has 83 members. The Rotary motto is “Service above Self.” Meetings are Wednesdays at noon at the Lost Spur Golf Club in Eagan. More information is at eaganrotary.org.