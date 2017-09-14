Lakeville business owner saves Americans stranded in British Islands after hurricane

Greg Aberle uses his own contacts, resources in life-saving mission

A Lakeville man’s business has turned into a lifeline for U.S. citizens stranded on the British Virgin Islands destroyed by Hurricane Irma.

Greg Aberle, owner of Dolphin Water Taxi, has suspended operations of shuttling vacationers from the airport to the British Virgin Islands to provide emergency evacuation services to terrified Americans stranded without food, electricity and water.

“Greg saved our lives,” said Sandra Sovinski a Florida resident trapped on Tortola in the British Virgin Islands for days after the hurricane devastated the island. Greg Aberle

On vacation with her boyfriend, Roger Corbin, and long-time friends Ray and Kelly Skidmore also of Florida, the group had struggled to find a way off the island for days, both before and after the hurricane hit but transportation to and from the island was nonexistent.

Sovinski said they survived the terrifying winds and water as the center of the storm passed over them by taking shelter in their hotel bathroom.

When the gusts finally passed, they emerged to find rubble, flooding and destruction. The British government provided no information, and although she repeatedly called the American Embassy, they also were of no help, she said.

The group wandered the island, where people walked carrying machetes and pleaded with strangers for help, desperately texting the outside world whenever they could get a cell phone connection.

Confusion and fear surrounded them as they struggled to determine who to trust, relying on scant information about the possibility of getting on a plane or a boat headed to U.S. soil.

They had struggled to escape the island before Irma hit, and thought they caught a break by a Red Cross worker who horn-honked and sped the way across the island to catch a flight the group had been promised was their sure ticket out.

By a miracle, Sovinski said, they were on time to the airport, but they weren’t allowed to enter the building.

They stood for hours with others waiting for their flight to be called, but only those with connections to private planes were allowed inside the airport.

Eventually armed military members ordered everyone to leave.

The group eventually managed to pay passage to board a shuttle boat that took them to St. Thomas Island, but the U.S. government refused to let the boat, carrying Americans, to enter, and the boat was forced to go back to Tortola.

Distraught, Sovinski texted Aberle about their predicament.

Aberle expressed stunned concern to learn the American government had turned away its own citizens.

He knew the situation was dire when two of his employees had asked for help, stating they had not eaten in days.

Using his own contacts, resources, money and with the help of his friends, including boat Captain Darrell Hearns and his employees, Aberle was able to cut through government stipulations to bring in food, water and supplies and also rescue Americans, including Sovinski and her friends.

Sovinski said without Aberle and the team of strangers who pulled together to help them they would not have survived.

Aberle expressed dismay that the British and American governments are not doing more to help stranded tourists get off the island to safety.

“I’ll spend my last dollar to make sure everybody’s out of there,” Aberle said. “But why am I the one – Me and Darrell together? Why are we the only ones taking people out of there? The U,S. government has stranded American citizens over there.”

Aberle said he plans to continue rescue efforts at more islands also hit in by Irma.

He is asking the public to help fund the effort on his Dolphin Water Taxi website: dolphinshuttle.com