FIRST Robotics team starts school supplies fundraiser

.A Lakeville South High School robotics team is on a mission to provide relief to students who lost everything in Hurricane Harvey, an epic catastrophic flood disaster that centered in southeast Texas two weeks ago.

The six-member FIRST Robotics team has spearheaded “Help Comes FIRST,” a school-supply drive for students in the Houston School District.

They produced the website, organized lists and details of the drive with help from team mentors, Lakeville attorney Art Kosieradzki, his son Mitch Kosieradzki, LSHS STEM teacher and coach Dan Rawley and Trial Lawyers Care, a nonprofit organization with which Art Kosieradzki is affiliated.

Team members began brainstorming the plan during the Category 4 hurricane, which strengthened before making landfall near the Texas Gulf Coast around 10 p.m. Aug. 25. Photo by Laura Adelmann

Lakeville South FIRST Tech team, “Qbitz,” members are from back left: Mark Mosser, Caroline Kelley, Grace Kosieradzki, John Olson, Steve Olson, Dakota Rawley

Team mentors are (front left) Art Kosieradzki, Dan Rawley. Another mentor not pictured is Mitch Kosieradzki.

Harvey triggered flash floods dumping an incredible 47.35 inches of rain, making landfall near Rockport, Texas with winds of 130 mph.

Flooding spanned the Houston-area coast and reached into Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Arkansas and Kentucky.

“Houston was under water,” Kosieradzki said. “It rained for five days.”

His daughter, Grace Kosieradzki, is one of the FIRST Robotics team members and among the majority in the group who have been in the program since they were in their elementary school’s FIRST Lego League.

She said the high school program, FIRST Tech Challenge, encourages community involvement, so during a meeting as Hurricane Harvey struck, it was an easy decision for them try to help other students affected by the disaster.

Grace Kosieradzki said after witnessing the effects of the hurricane, they knew the students had lost all the supplies needed for school right before the start of the new school year.

“We figured they probably don’t have that opportunity any more because everything’s been flooded out, so we wanted to help in any way we could.”

FIRST Robotics team member Caroline Kelley said. “That goes with the spirit of FIRST because what it’s about is helping other people even when you don’t have something to gain from it.”

Grace Kosieradzki said the team, dubbed “Qbitz,” immediately decided to prioritize starting the relief project which they dubbed, “Help Comes FIRST,” and put it ahead of building their robot for competition.

“It was such an immediate thing and there was so much going on,” she said. “There was such a growing need.”

Kelley agreed.

“We think it’s more important to help other people in need than to win a competition,” she said.

Art Kosieradzki said the people they are trying to help were already facing challenges before the devastation hit.

He said 75 percent of the 200,000 students in the district are from low-income families.

“They don’t have stuff to begin with,” Art Kosieradzki said. “So now all of the sudden, all of their paper, pencils, notebooks, those are all under water and the school district doesn’t have any more. So, this is a problem.”

The students developed an Amazon wish list with help from the Houston Teachers Federation and a Trial Lawyers Care website designer.

Visitors to the website, relief.qbitzftc.com, who click on the “donate” button will be taken to an Amazon Wish List of needed school supplies that can be selected and added to the visitor’s online cart.

Once purchased, the items are sent to an established drop location arranged in Houston where a team of volunteers will sort and box the items to be delivered to the district.

Rawley, LSHS STEM teacher and advisor to the LSHS FIRST Robotics team, said it is good for the students to think outside their own city to see how they can help others.

Kelley said the goal is to get as much as possible for the students.

“Anything is appreciated,” she said. “More is always better.”

Grace Kosieradzki said the group is also considering establishing a similar fundraising effort for the victims of Hurricane Irma, which hit Florida this week, depending on the success of the Harvey school supply drive.

Kelley said they are hoping other FIRST teams will join in the efforts.

“We can, as a FIRST community, help all these people in need and we can come together and do something good for the world,” Kelley said.