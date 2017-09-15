James Allen Koester, age 62 of Apple Valley passed away suddenly September 6, 2017.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Lorna Koester and step brother, Joel Dubisar.

Jim is survived by his loyal wife Judy (41 years); children Karl (Christie) and Kelly (Ben) Pattee; grandchildren Jackson, Nathan, Hadley and Piper; siblings Jolene Koester (Ron), Jane (Ron) Stuedemann, Julie (Tom) Schlinder, and Joan Aune; step mother, Bea Koester; step brother Doug (Nancy) Dubisar; step sister Linda (Steve) Anderberg; mother and father-in-law Alice and Anthony Deno; brother and sister-in-laws Duane Deno, Glen (Rosemary) Deno, Susan Deno, Karen (Jim) Eilrich and Tom Deno; along with many nieces and nephews.

Jim grew up in Plato, MN, along with his four sisters (where in his words he was lucky to “not be in prison”) where he learned small town values, the dangers of playing with fire (in-particular, by a lumber yard), and the consequences of having your father be the fire chief. Jim eventually moved to the nearby town of Glencoe in his adolescence where he blossomed into the scrupulous man that he was. After college in Winona and a stint in Minneapolis, where Jim would like to tell anyone with ears that Yanni (the New Age artist) was his friend and roommate, Jim “settled-down” with Judy in Apple Valley in 1976. It was here where Jim’s many loves and interests flourished. During this time, Jim mastered the art of telling stories that would often leave his audience wondering if they just learned the meaning of life, or were merely part of a complete prize-winning fictional story. The truth was always somewhere in there, though. This unique art tied in beautifully with Jim’s love of hunting and fishing where literally thousands of his “stories” were born along with making new hunting buddies on every trip. Jim based a lot of his “correct” political values on his love for hunting, fishing, and the 2nd amendment and perhaps holds some sort of record for going undefeated in political arguments. Jim utilized his gift as a “strong conversationalist” in the Apple Valley community to help him sell insurance and eventually take care of his clients via “Koester Insurance Services” for nearly 30 years. Jim was an active member in the Rotary club for 31 years, with perfect attendance for 30 years. Jim loved being part of the service aspect of Rotary whether it was organizing a clinic in Mexico, or collecting pop-top tabs as the “Pop-Top King”. Jim had a cabin in Trade Lake, WI where he loved to spend time with his family, friends, and his loyal black labs. Jim was known to host some of the greatest 4th of July fireworks and cannon shows that could be had without a permit (although permits may have actually been required). It was here where laughs, drinks, samples of his homemade pickles, and famous Ribs, and stories (again) were had around the nightly bonfire. Jim also got in an occasional nap or three as well. Ultimately, Jim flourished in helping people. Whether it was with a financial, legal, or medical (Jim was likely the least formally educated “doctor” in Minnesota) question, or needed to use his services as a licensed preacher (he could bury, he could marry, but it was strictly cash or carry), Jim would tenaciously be there for people with strong, genuine advice and support. Jim will be missed dearly by his family, and many friends, but certainly will not be forgotten.

Celebration of Life 4:00 PM, Sunday, September 17, 2017 at White Funeral Home Chapel, 14560 Pennock Ave., Apple Valley with a gathering of family and friends starting at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred.

