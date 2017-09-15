Mortgage Foreclosure – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

May 23, 2011

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $327,000.00

MORTGAGOR(S): David E. West and Pamela F. West

MORTGAGEE:

TCF National Bank

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded with the County Recorder in and for the County of Scott, State of Minnesota, on the 6th day of September, 2011, as Document No. A886865

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC; subsequently assigned to Bayview Dispositions IVA, LLC; subsequently assigned to CVH SPR I NPL Trust

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 5, Block 2, Glenwood Addition

PROPERTY ADDRESS:

15153 Cates Lake Drive,

Prior Lake, MN 55372

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Scott

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE:

$336,833.75

THAT there has been compliance with all pre-foreclosure requirements; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

THAT pursuant to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of Scott County as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

November 7, 2017, at 10:00 a.m.

PLACE OF SALE: Law Enforcement Center, 301 South Fuller Street, Shakopee, Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns.

The date on or before which the mortgagor must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property redeemed under section 580.23: May 7, 2018, at 11:59 p.m.

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: September 1, 2017

CVH SPR I NPL Trust

Assignee of Mortgagee

HOELSCHER LAW FIRM, PLLC

By: /s/ Brian G. Hoelscher

Brian G. Hoelscher #0238752

Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgagee

13100 Wayzata Boulevard, Suite 100

Minnetonka, MN 55305

(952) 224-9551

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

FORECLOSURE DATA

Minn. Stat. Sec. 580.025

(1) the physical street address, city, and zip code of the mortgaged premises is 15153 Cates Lake Drive, Prior Lake, MN 55372;

(2) the name of the transaction agent, residential mortgage servicer, and the lender

or broker, as defined in section 58.02, if the person holding the mortgage is a transaction agent as defined in section 58.02, subdivision 30 are as follows: not applicable; or the name of the residential mortgage servicer and the lender or broker, as defined in section 58.02, if the person holding the mortgage is not a transaction agent as defined in section 58.02, subdivision 30 are as follows: residential mortgage servicer FCI Lender Services, Inc., lender or broker CVH SPR I NPL Trust;

(3) the tax parcel identification number of the mortgaged premises is: 262580090;

(4) if stated on the mortgage, the transaction agents mortgage identification number is: – not applicable;

(5) if stated on the mortgage, the name of the residential mortgage originator as defined in section 58.02 is: TCF National Bank.

Published in the

Lakeville Sun Thisweek

September 15, 22, 29,

October 6, 13, 20, 2017

733305