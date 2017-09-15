Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF APPLE VALLEY

COUNTY OF DAKOTA

STATE OF MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council (the Council) of the City of Apple Valley, Dakota County, Minnesota, will hold a public hearing on Thursday, September 28, 2017, at 7:00 p.m., at the Apple Valley Municipal Center, 7100 147th Street West, in the City of Apple Valley, Minnesota, relating to the proposed establishment of Tax Increment Financing District No. 18 (the TIF District) within the project area, established pursuant to 2013 Session Laws, Chapter 143, Article 9, Section 18 (the Special Law), within the Master Development District (the Project Area), and the proposed adoption of a Tax Increment Financing Plan for Tax Increment Financing District No. 18, all pursuant to and in accordance with Minnesota Statutes, Sections 469.124 through 469.133, as amended, and Sections 469.174 through 469.1794, as amended, and to adopt a business subsidy agreement, pursuant to Sections 116J.993 to 116J.995, all inclusive, as amended. The recipient of the proposed business subsidy is Rockport, LLC, (the Company), in connection with the reimbursement of reclamation costs within the TIF District. The creation or retention of jobs is not a goal of the proposed business subsidy. A copy of the proposed Tax Increment Financing Plan and a summary of the agreement are on file and available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk at City Hall.

A person with residence in or the owner of taxable property in the granting jurisdiction may file a written complaint with the City if the City fails to comply with Sections 116J.993 to 116J.995, and no action may be filed against the City for the failure to comply unless a written complaint is filed.

The property included in the Project Area within the Master Development District and the property proposed to be included in TIF District is described in the Tax Increment Financing Plan on file in the office of the City Clerk.

Maps of the Project Area within the Master Development District and Tax Increment Financing District No. 18 are set forth below:

All interested persons may appear at the hearing and present their views orally or in writing prior to the hearing.

Published in the

Apple Valley Sun Thisweek

September 15, 2017

732895

