Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF APPLE VALLEY NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON GRANTING OF A BUSINESS SUBSIDY

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners (the Board) of the Apple Valley Economic Development Authority (the Authority), Dakota County, Minnesota, will hold a public hearing on Thursday, September 28, 2017, at approximately 6:00 p.m., at the Apple Valley Municipal Center, 7100 147th Street West, in the City of Apple Valley, Minnesota (the City), to have the Board consider granting a business subsidy to Rockport, LLC, (the Company), in connection with the construction of improvements and buildings to be located within the project area established by the City of Apple Valley pursuant to 2013 Session Laws, Chapter 143, Article 9, Section 18 within the Master Development District, as previously established by the Economic Development Authority and the City (the Project). The creation or retention of jobs is not a goal of the proposed business subsidy.

The summary of the terms of the business subsidy is available for inspection at the office of the Secretary of the Authority, City Hall, during regular business hours. After the public hearing the Board will consider granting the business subsidy.

A person with residence in or the owner of taxable property in the granting jurisdiction may file a written complaint with the City if the City fails to comply with Sections 116J.993 to 116J.995, and no action may be filed against the City for the failure to comply unless a written complaint is filed.

All interested persons may appear at the hearing and present their views orally or in writing prior to the hearing.

