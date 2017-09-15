Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF EAGAN

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
DATE/LOCATION OF HEARING: Advisory Planning Commission Meeting: Tuesday, September 26, at 6:30 pm, City Hall Council Chambers, 3830 Pilot Knob Rd
DEVELOPMENT/APPLICANT:
Viking Lakes 2nd Addition/Steve Poppen
LOCATION/LEGAL DESCRIPTION:
Lot 1 & 2, Block 1, Viking Lakes
REQUEST(S):
Preliminary Subdivision
A Preliminary Subdivision of approximately 60 acres to create 7 lots.
File Number: 01-PS-08-08-17
QUESTIONS: Call the Planning Department at (651) 675-5685 or contact Mike Ridley, the Planner at (651) 675-5650 or [email protected] with the above information:
CITY OF EAGAN
Christina M. Scipioni – City Clerk
Published in the
Burnsville-Eagan Sun Thisweek
September 15, 2017
