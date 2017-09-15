Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF EAGAN

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

DATE/LOCATION OF HEARING: Advisory Planning Commission Meeting: Tuesday, September 26, at 6:30 pm, City Hall Council Chambers, 3830 Pilot Knob Rd

DEVELOPMENT/APPLICANT:

Viking Lakes 2nd Addition/Steve Poppen

LOCATION/LEGAL DESCRIPTION:

Lot 1 & 2, Block 1, Viking Lakes

REQUEST(S):

Preliminary Subdivision

A Preliminary Subdivision of approximately 60 acres to create 7 lots.

File Number: 01-PS-08-08-17

QUESTIONS: Call the Planning Department at (651) 675-5685 or contact Mike Ridley, the Planner at (651) 675-5650 or [email protected] with the above information:

CITY OF EAGAN

Christina M. Scipioni – City Clerk

Published in the

Burnsville-Eagan Sun Thisweek

September 15, 2017

733376