Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF EAGAN

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
DATE/LOCATION OF HEARING: Advisory Planning Commission Meeting: Tuesday, September 26, at 6:30 pm, City Hall Council Chambers, 3830 Pilot Knob Rd
DEVELOPMENT/ APPLICANT:
Ecolab/Tim Charest
LOCATION/LEGAL DESCRIPTION: 940 Lone Oak Rd, Lot 1, Block 1, Ecolab Addition
REQUEST(S):
Conditional Use Permit
A Conditional Use Permit to allow a 1,679 cubic foot dense ash storage.
File Number: 11-CU-11-08-17
QUESTIONS: Call the Planning Department at (651) 675-5685 or contact Sarah Thomas, the Planner at (651) 675-5696 or [email protected] with the above information:
CITY OF EAGAN
Christina M. Scipioni – City Clerk
Published in the
Burnsville-Eagan Sun Thisweek
September 15, 2017
733385