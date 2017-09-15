Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF EAGAN

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

DATE/LOCATION OF HEARING: Advisory Planning Commission Meeting: Tuesday, September 26, at 6:30 pm, City Hall Council Chambers, 3830 Pilot Knob Rd

DEVELOPMENT/ APPLICANT:

Ecolab/Tim Charest

LOCATION/LEGAL DESCRIPTION: 940 Lone Oak Rd, Lot 1, Block 1, Ecolab Addition

REQUEST(S):

Conditional Use Permit

A Conditional Use Permit to allow a 1,679 cubic foot dense ash storage.

File Number: 11-CU-11-08-17

QUESTIONS: Call the Planning Department at (651) 675-5685 or contact Sarah Thomas, the Planner at (651) 675-5696 or [email protected] with the above information:

CITY OF EAGAN

Christina M. Scipioni – City Clerk

Published in the

Burnsville-Eagan Sun Thisweek

September 15, 2017

733385