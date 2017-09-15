Open houses scheduled for Dakota County Park Visitor Services Plan

The plan will help shape recreation, outdoor education, events, community outreach and more

Dakota County is hosting family-friendly open houses full of activities to gather input on the new Park Visitor Services Plan, which will guide future improvements to enrich the overall park experience.

The first open house is scheduled for Sept. 20 from 5-7 p.m. at the Dakota Lodge in Thompson County Park, 1200 Stassen Lane, West St. Paul.

A second open house will be held Sept. 21 from 5-7 p.m. at the Lebanon Hills Visitor Center, 860 Cliff Road, Eagan.

As part of the open houses, staff will be on hand to talk about plants and animals that live in ponds and share upcoming volunteer and program opportunities. Bonfires will be roaring for s’mores.

The Board of Commissioners recently authorized release of the draft plan for a 30-day public review and comment period through Sept. 21. The Visitor Services Plan was developed through several phases, with opportunities for public engagement at each phase. The plan will help shape events, outdoor education, volunteerism, rentals, customer service, and community outreach and awareness. It will help build an inclusive vision that creates a stronger park system identity, continues to offer what current park visitors like, and offers opportunities for residents who aren’t using county parks.

To review the plan online and sign up to receive project updates, visit www.dakotacounty.us and search “Park Visitor Services Plan.” Send comments and ideas on the Visitor Services Plan to [email protected].