Public Notices – PUBLIC NOTICE

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has received an application for a permit to install and operate an aeration system in Scout Lake (DOW #19-198) located in Dakota County, T. 115, R. 20, S. 15 in the city of Apple Valley. The purpose of the proposed system is to prevent winterkill. Interested parties may forward their comments to: Brad Parsons, Regional Fisheries Manager, 1200 Warner Road, St. Paul, MN 55106, phone: 651.259.5789. Comments will be accepted until September 29, 2017.

September 15, 2017

732986