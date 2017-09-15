School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT 196

MEETING MINUTES

AUGUST 14, 2017

This is a summary of the August 14, 2017 School Board meeting.

The full text is available for public inspection at www.district196.org, at the District Office, or by standard or electronic mail.

The meeting was called to order at 6 p.m. at Dakota Ridge School, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and moment of silence. Present: Coulson, Huusko, Isaacs, Magnuson, and Supt. Berenz. Absent: Albright, Roseen and Schutte.

Motion by Huusko, seconded by Coulson and carried with a 4-0 vote, to approve the agenda.

Students and staff were recognized by the board and superintendent.

Eagan High School parent Janine Hudson asked the board to stop social promotion of students.

Motion by Huusko, seconded by Isaacs and carried with a 4-0 vote, to approve consent items: board meeting minutes; claims; schedule of investments; treasurers report; gifts totaling $21,634.59; grants totaling $1,000; advertising revenue; bus purchase financing; personnel separations, leaves of absence and new staff; student teacher agreements; changes to Policy 406, Employee Welfare; employment agreements; agreements for private duty nurses; catastrophic accident insurance; updated election precinct and designated polling places, and computerized Measures of Academic Progress (MAP) and instructional resources.

The board heard a report updating bond construction projects.

Policy 506, Student Welfare has proposed revisions to sections on maltreatment of students and death of an employee. The board is scheduled to take action on the policy at its Sept. 11 meeting.

Motion by Huusko, seconded by Coulson and carried with a 4-0 vote, to approve the resolution relating to the election of School Board members and calling the district general election.

Berenz shared things that are underway in preparation for the new school year. She encouraged parents to call their childs school with any questions to ensure a successful start to the year.

Motion by Huusko, seconded by Isaacs and carried with a 4-0 vote, to adjourn at 6:46 p.m.

Published in the

Apple Valley Sun Thisweek,

Lakeville Sun Thisweek,

Burnsville-Eagan Sun Thisweek

September 15, 2017

