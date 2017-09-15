Short Redhead Reel Reviews for the week of Sept. 15

by Wendy Schadewald

“American Assassin” (R) (3.5) {Strong violence throughout, some torture, language, and brief nudity.] — After the CIA deputy director (Sanaa Latham) in charge of counter terrorism recruits a skilled, hard-headed, revenge-fueled, 23-year-old Rhode Island loner(Dylan O’Brien) when he foolishly goes to Libya on his own to kill the terrorists who murdered his fiancée (Charlotte Vega) while they were on vacation in this intense, action-packed, well-paced, violent, superbly-written, stat-studded (David Suchet, Trevor White, Jeff Davis, and Joseph Long), 111-minute thriller adapted from Vince Flynn’s 2010 bestselling novel, he reluctantly trains with a no-nonsense former Navy SEAL (Michael Keaton) and dislikes following direct orders to become an assassin working with other CIA agents (Shiva Negar, Scott Adkins, and Bern Collaço) on black ops assignments and ends up trying to stop a rogue agent (Taylor Kitsch) known as ghost from building a nuclear bomb when he successfully obtains 15 kilos of weapons-grade plutonium from an Iranian (Mohammad Bakri) and finds a qualified nuclear physicist (Sharif Dorani).

“Home Again” (PG) (3) [Some thematic and sexual material.] — After an interior designer (Reese Witherspoon) separates from her music producer husband (Michael Sheen) in New York City and moves to Los Angeles with her two daughters (Lola Flanery and Eden Grace Redfield) in this humorous, entertaining, family-friendly, star-dotted (Lake Bell, Reid Scott, and P.J. Byrne), 97-minute romantic comedy, she surprisingly finds herself attracted to a handsome, charming, budding filmmaker (Pico Alexander) and with the encouragement of her widowed mother (Candice Bergen) allows him, a screenwriter (Jon Rudnitsky), and an actor (Nat Wolff ) to move into her guesthouse where life definitely becomes more interesting.

“mother!” (R) (2) [Strong disturbing violent content, some sexuality, nudity, and language.] — After a bizarre couple (Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer) quickly followed by their angry sons (Domhnall Gleeson and Brian Gleeson), who are feuding over a will, suddenly show up uninvited at an isolated, rundown, countryside Victorian mansion of a novelist (Javier Bardem) with writer’s block and his anxious wife (Jennifer Lawrence) in this exceedingly odd, creepy, nonsensical, dark, controversial, pretentious, disappointing, allegorical, 121-minute Darren Aronofsky horror film vaguely reminiscent of “Rosemary’s Baby,” the strained relationship of writer and his wife continues to unravel when she becomes pregnant and a then horde of unruly, violent strangers (Kristen Wiig, et al.) invade the house, and life quickly goes downhill from there.

“Rebel in the Rye” (PG-13) (2.5) [Thematic elements, language, including sexual references, some violence, and smoking throughout.] — An engaging, factually inspired, star-studded (Zoey Deutche, Sarah Paulson, Victor Garber, Lucy Boynton, Hops Davis, James Urbaniak, Eric Bogosian, Celeste Arias, Brian d’Arcy James, Adam Busch, David Berman, and Jefferson Mays), 105-minute, Danny Strong film based on Kenneth’s Slawenski’s biography “J.D. Salinger: A Life Raised High” that chronicles the life and short career of legendary, reclusive writer J. D. Salinger (Nicholas Hoult) as a Columbia student in 1939 taking short story writing classes from an encouraging professor (Kevin Spacey), serving in the army during WWII in 1941 and suffering from PTSD on discharge, to writing his internationally acclaimed and only novel “The Catcher in the Rye.”

“Superhero Movie” (PG-13) (1) [Crude and sexual content, comic violence, drug references, and language.] [DVD only] — After a genetically altered dragonfly bites an orphaned, accident-prone teenager (Drake Bell), who lives with his wacky uncle (Leslie Nielsen) and flatulent aunt (Marion Ross), during a field trip to a science lab in this over-the-top, groan-inducing, inanely silly, cameo-filled (Brent Spiner, Robert Hays, Keith David, Regina Hall, Tracy Morgan, Jeffrey Tambor, Pamela Anderson, et al.) parody of such films as “Spider-Man,” “X-Men,” “Superman,” and “Fantastic Four,” he battles a mad scientist (Christopher McDonald) and ends up saving many people and coincidentally the comely next door neighbor (Sara Paxton) with whom he is infatuated.

“Taking Off” (R) (3) [DVD only] — When their rebellious teenage daughter (Linnea Heacock) runs away to Greenwich Village to join the hippie revolution in this satirical, hilarious, cameo-studded (Kathy “Bobo” Bates, Tina Turner, Carly Simon, Vincent Schiavelli, et al.) 1971 Miloš Forman comedy, her clueless, middle-aged parents (Buck Henry and Lynn Carlin) join the Society for Parents of Fugitive Children to try and find her.

“Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns” (PG-13) (2.5) [Drug content, language that includes sexual references, thematic elements, and brief violence.] [DVD only] — An enjoyable, family-geared, predictable Tyler Perry comedy in which a proud, struggling, unemployed single mom (Angela Bassett) tries to keep her talented basketball playing son (Lance Gross) and her two young girls (Chloe Bailey and Mariana Tolbert) on the straight and narrow while living in the Chicago projects, and when they go to Georgia for her estranged father’s funeral, she finds a new zest and a chance for a better life in the arms of her hospitable southern relatives (David Mann, Tamela J. Mann, et al.) and a hunky high school basketball coach (Rick Fox).

“Viceroy’s House” (NR) (3.5) — Striking, colorful costumes, sets, and photography highlight this captivating, factually based, well-acted, star-dotted (Michael Gambon, Simon Callow, David Hayman, and Om Puri), 106-minute historical film that chronicles the efforts of Lord Louis Mountbatten (Hugh Bonneville) who is sent to New Delhi in March 1947 with his wife Lady Edwina Mountbatten (Gillian Anderson) and 18-year-old daughter (Lily Travers) as the last viceroy to prepare India for its independence from Britain rule amidst political and religious unrest and to peacefully split Muslim Pakistan and secular India while his manservant (Manish Daval) tries to win the heart of a beautiful Muslim woman (Huma Qureshi) who is engaged to a British Army officer.

