Week 3 football: Eagles, Panthers, Irish win big

Scoring early and often was the theme for Apple Valley, Lakeville North and Rosemount as all three won big in Week 3 of the high school football season.

Apple Valley, 3-0 and ranked fourth in Class 5A, jumped to a 21-0 lead in the second quarter and rolled to a 43-9 victory at Bloomington Jefferson on Friday. Eagles senior Patrick Kelehan scored on two explosive plays, a 45-yard pass from Tre Reinertson in the first quarter and a 95-yard run in the fourth.

Kellan McKeag had two touchdown runs for the Eagles, who play host to Park of Cottage Grove at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22.

Lakeville North (2-1) got its second shutout in three weeks in a 51-0 victory at Farmington. The Panthers, ranked seventh in Class 6A, led 9-0 after one quarter and put the game out of reach with a 35-point second quarter. Lakeville North defensive back T.J. Grubbs tries to bring down Farmington receiver Nathan Christensen during the Panthers’ 51-0 victory Friday night. Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

North quarterback Brennan Kuebler threw touchdown passes to three different receivers in the second quarter. The Panthers also had a defensive touchdown when senior Spencer Fossey returned a fumble for a score.

The Panthers play host to Lakeville South at 7 p.m. Sept. 22, while Farmington (1-2) travels to Rosemount for a 5 p.m. game Saturday, Sept. 23.

Rosemount scored three times in the first quarter of its 38-7 victory at Eagan on Friday. Junior running back Garrison Green scored two touchdowns for the Irish (1-2), who led 31-0 at halftime. Quarterback Max Carter passed for 133 yards and two scores.

Eagan (0-3) scored in the fourth quarter on a pass from Kaden Hanson to Cam LaChance. The Wildcats play at Shakopee at 7 p.m. Sept. 22, while Rosemount is home against Farmington at 5 p.m. Sept. 23.

Lakeville South managed only 156 yards but made that work in a 9-6 victory over Burnsville. It was the second victory in three weeks for the Cougars under new head coach Tyler Krebs, and it came against the team Krebs coached the previous six years.

A 37-yard field goal by Jackson Paradise with 2 minutes, 17 seconds remaining was the difference for South. Each team had a touchdown in the second quarter, with Burnsville taking a 6-0 lead on Marcus Shipley’s 1-yard run and Lakeville South pulling even on a fumble recovery by Riley Mahlman.

Lakeville South plays at Lakeville North at 7 p.m. Sept. 22. Burnsville is home that night to take on Maple Grove.