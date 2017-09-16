Bad Apple Golf Tournament raises over $10,000 for Beyond the Yellow Ribbon

On Aug. 14, Bogart’s Event Center and Apple Place Bowl raised $10,595 during the 23rd annual Bad Apple Golf Tournament at Fountain Valley Golf Club in Farmington. The tournament is held to benefit the Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Networks in Apple Valley and Rosemount.

This year 88 golfers participated in the four-person best-ball 18-hole tournament.

Rich and Jan Berry, owners of Bogart’s Event Center and Apple Valley Bowl, support and promote the event, with the support of many business sponsors who provide financial support and prizes for the players.

The funds will be used to help with needs of local veterans and military families. In 2016 the event raised $9,000. This is the sixth year funds from the event have gone to Beyond the Yellow Ribbon.

Special thanks go to Karl Xavier III of Rosemount who is president of the Rosemount Beyond the Yellow Ribbon and special events coordinator for Bogart’s who organized the event for the sixth time.

Xavier served as master of ceremonies for the buffet, silent auction, drawing and presentation of awards, which was held at Bogart’s. Lending a hand from the Apple Valley Beyond the Yellow Ribbon were treasurer William Swanstrom and directors Ryan Lynch and William Tschohl.

Apple Valley Beyond the Yellow Ribbon president Paul Chellsen said he was extremely pleased with the fundraising result.

He thanked the Berrys as well as Fountain Valley Golf Club owners Bryce and Carole Olson.

He also thanked the golfers and sponsors for making the event successful.

To learn more about the two groups, contact Xavier at 651-322-2079 or [email protected] or Chellsen at [email protected].