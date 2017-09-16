Dakota County commissioner hosts listening sessions

Dakota County Commissioner Joe Atkins is hosting public listening sessions Saturday, Sept. 23.

• 10-11 a.m. at the Robert Trail Library, 14395 S. Robert Trail in Rosemount, 651-480-1200.

• 1-2 p.m. at the Inver Glen Library, 8098 Blaine Ave. E. in Inver Grove Heights, 651-554-6840.

Both events are free and open to everyone.

The listening sessions will give the public the opportunity to learn more about county projects and initiatives, address any issues and meet other citizens. Atkins will provide a brief update on county business before opening the floor to take questions and listen to concerns.

Atkins has been the commissioner of district 4 — serving parts of Inver Grove Heights, Rosemount and Eagan — since the beginning of 2017.