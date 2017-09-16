Provide feedback on short-term vacation rental regs

The Burnsville City Council is seeking public feedback on short-term vacation rental regulations immediately following its meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Burnsville City Hall, 100 Civic Center Parkway.

Those unable to attend the meeting can provide feedback online at www.burnsville.org/vacationrental.

In January 2016, the City Council approved an update to the city code clarifying its position that short-term vacation rentals are prohibited.

Earlier this year, the council chose to take a more in-depth look at the topic through its “governance process.” The governance process contains three phases allowing the council and staff to research the use, regulatory environment, local and national trends, and examples of best practices related to a specific topic.

In August, staff presented a white paper as part of the first phase, which provided background information on the topic. The second phase (Sept. 19) will include expert testimony from various perspectives and public comment. The third and final phase (Oct. 17) will consist of council dialogue and a policy decision.

To view the August council discussion, meeting packet and minutes, and the white paper, visit www.burnsville.org/vacationrental.