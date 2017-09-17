Acorn hunt this month at Lebanon Hills

An acorn hunt runs through Sept. 29 at Lebanon Hills Regional Park in Eagan. Volunteers are needed to collect white oak and bur oak acorns in the park.

Stop in the Lebanon Hills Visitor Center anytime for a mini-lesson on how to identify the right acorns and receive an official Acorn Collection Bag. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Fridays until 7 p.m.

Dakota County Parks is collecting acorns to plant within the savanna restoration north of Jensen Lake. The planting will be a child-friendly volunteer event celebrating National Public Lands Day on Sept. 30.

Call the Lebanon Hills Visitor Center at 651-554-6530 for more information.