CROP Hunger Walk is Oct. 8

The fifth annual South of the River CROP Hunger Walk will step off in Lakeville on Oct. 8.

Registration will begin at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 8, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 20165 Heath Ave., Lakeville. The walk will step off at 2 p.m.

It’s not too late to form a team, decide to participate as an individual or sponsor a walker.

CROP Hunger Walks are community education and fundraising events for Church World Service. The pledges and donations made by the walkers and sponsors benefit CWS’s grassroots programs, which are conducted in cooperation with local development groups in many parts of the world.

One-quarter of the funds raised by each walk goes to local hunger-fighting agencies. The area beneficiaries of this walk will be 360 Communities, the Open Door Pantry, and the CAP agency. Representatives of these agencies will be present to provide information about the work their organizations do.

Participants are asked to bring nonperishable food items for one of the local food shelves. Protein items are most needed.

The walk route will be approximately 4 miles, with a rest stop at Cross of Christ Baptist Church, 8748 210th St. W. A shorter walk of approximately 1 mile will also be available.

In addition to St. John’s and Cross of Christ, the other churches currently involved in the walk include Spirit of Life Presbyterian Church in Apple Valley; Open Circle Church, Presbyterian Church of the Apostles and St. James Lutheran Church, all in Burnsville; Glendale United Methodist and New Spirit United Church of Christ in Savage; Oak Grove Presbyterian Church in Bloomington; and Good Samaritan United Methodist Church in Edina.

For more information, contact one of the walk coordinators, Denise Lewis, at [email protected], or Paula Nordhem, at [email protected]. Information also is available at www.cropwalk.org/SouthOfTheRiverMN and on Facebook at Twin Cities South of the River CROP Walk. Donations may be made online through the CROP Walk website.