River island cleanup on the Mississippi River

Join Friends of the Mississippi River and Hastings Environmental Protectors 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, for a unique island cleanup in Spring Lake Park, Hastings.

After meeting in the park, volunteers will be shuttled to the nearby islands by boat to pick up trash.

All are welcome and encouraged to work at their own comfort level. Due to wet island conditions, waterproof knee or muck boots are encouraged. Bags and gloves will be provided.

Following the cleanup, Hastings Environmental Protectors will provide a light lunch.

Specific directions will be given upon registration.

Capacity is limited and pre-registration is required.

For more information, including how to register, visit https://fmr.org/events/2017/10/07/river-is

land-cleanup-lunch.